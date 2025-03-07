Junk Shot to Make TV Debut on Discovery Channel’s Filthy Treasures
Junk removal is an art, and Junk Shot will display their art as Discovery Channel is featuring them on TV. Junk Shot is thrilled to showcase what they state sets them apart: innovation, speed, and top-tier service.
Tampa, FL, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Junk Shot, the nation’s only junk removal service with a patented app, will be featured on Discovery Channel’s Filthy Treasures on Sunday, March 9, at 10 PM EST. The episode will highlight Junk Shot’s approach to junk removal, which combines efficiency with a commitment to eco-friendly disposal and recycling efforts.
Filthy Treasures explores the hidden value within discarded items, showcasing businesses that handle waste in innovative ways. Junk Shot’s segment will provide an inside look at its operations, demonstrating how the company facilitates responsible junk removal while contributing to sustainability initiatives.
“This feature is an opportunity to share how Junk Shot is redefining the junk removal industry,” said Fred Tomlin, Jr., CEO of Junk Shot. “Our focus has always been on providing a service that is both convenient and environmentally responsible.”
In recognition of this milestone, a Watch Party Event will be held on March 20, bringing together franchisees, partners, and supporters to celebrate the national broadcast.
Watch the teaser here.
Filthy Treasures explores the hidden value within discarded items, showcasing businesses that handle waste in innovative ways. Junk Shot’s segment will provide an inside look at its operations, demonstrating how the company facilitates responsible junk removal while contributing to sustainability initiatives.
“This feature is an opportunity to share how Junk Shot is redefining the junk removal industry,” said Fred Tomlin, Jr., CEO of Junk Shot. “Our focus has always been on providing a service that is both convenient and environmentally responsible.”
In recognition of this milestone, a Watch Party Event will be held on March 20, bringing together franchisees, partners, and supporters to celebrate the national broadcast.
Watch the teaser here.
Contact
Junk ShotContact
Brenda Hummel
813-593-0657
junkshotapp.com
Brenda Hummel
813-593-0657
junkshotapp.com
Multimedia
Franchise Owners with Matt Paxton
Junk Shot can be seen on Filthy Treasures as their franchisees showcase junk removal skills, uncovering hidden treasures and tackling tough jobs.
Categories