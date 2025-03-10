Author Renee King's New Audiobook, "The Naked Truth," Follows Two High School Best Friends Who Struggle to Maintain Their Lies to Each Other at Their Reunion
Recent audiobook release “The Naked Truth: Witness their Wild Pursuit to Self-Love” from Audiobook Network author Renee King centers around Devin and Felicia, two former high school best friends who have spent twelve years lying to each other about their accomplishments. With their reunion looming on the horizon, both must find a way to make their lies to each other seem real.
New York, NY, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Renee King has completed her new audiobook, “The Naked Truth: Witness their Wild Pursuit to Self-Love”: a compelling novel that follows two best friends who must find a way to keep up their lies to each other at their high school reunion.
“Two friends are preparing to meet again at their high school reunion. They've kept in touch by phone for the past 12 years and told each other wild stories about their successful lives; the only problem is none of it is true,” writes King.
“Devin Morgan, former class flirt, is now a jobless, depressed failure, who's trying not to ruin the only positive in her life–her boyfriend Chris. When a former class rival challenges her to plan the reunion and an unexpected new love arrives. Devin is soon questioning her scruples, and her sanity. If ever she needed her best friend in her corner it's now.
“Meanwhile... Devin's best friend, preacher's wife and lowly news assistant, Felicia Reed, is scared. How is she going to lose 100 lbs., tame her beard, and become this successful TV mogul in mere months before the reunion? The former ‘most popular’ is now a 29 year old wallflower who shoves food in her mouth to keep her insecurities about her sexless marriage at bay. Her hubby, popular Atlanta pastor Kelvin Reed, turns into the arms and legs of yet another willing church member, this time Felicia begins to bloom under the eyes of her co-worker, Will. In the lives of friends where honesty takes a back seat to appearances, the naked truth will unfurl.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Renee King’s new audiobook is a riveting tale that will captivate listeners as they follow along on Devin and Felicia’s antics to make their lies seem real, no matter the cost. Heartfelt and character-driven, “The Naked Truth” will resonate with listeners who have ever felt the need to lie to others, helping them to see that the truth is always best.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Naked Truth: Witness their Wild Pursuit to Self-Love” by Renee King through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
