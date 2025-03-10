Author Renee King's New Audiobook, "The Naked Truth," Follows Two High School Best Friends Who Struggle to Maintain Their Lies to Each Other at Their Reunion

Recent audiobook release “The Naked Truth: Witness their Wild Pursuit to Self-Love” from Audiobook Network author Renee King centers around Devin and Felicia, two former high school best friends who have spent twelve years lying to each other about their accomplishments. With their reunion looming on the horizon, both must find a way to make their lies to each other seem real.