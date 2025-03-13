AMCI Ethernet Device Scanner
Terryville, CT, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AMCI announces the release of a new software tool designed to be a straight forward process of discovering and configuring the IP address of AMCI E2 network devices. This easy-to-use software makes managing IP address conflicts and subnet issues more efficient, without the need for complex network reconfiguration.
In many networks, subnet splitting can prevent devices on different subnets from communicating, even when connected via Ethernet. Traditional IP-based communication methods are often limited by this issue. AMCI’s new software addresses this by utilizing MAC address and the data Link layer of OSI model, allowing devices to interact regardless of subnet.
Key features of the software include:
• Discovering the IP address of devices, even if they are on a different subnet.
• Easily changing the devices IP address without needing the adjust PC’s network settings.
• Restoring the device to its default IP configuration with a single click.
Read the full Tech Tutorial: https://www.amci.com/industrial-automation-resources/plc-automation-tutorials/using-amcis-ethernet-device-scanner/
Download the tool: https://www.amci.com/industrial-automation-support/software/
