Bodno Launches Exclusive Bodno 400X ID Card Printer with Enhanced Features and Warranty

Bodno, in collaboration with Magicard, announces the exclusive release of the Bodno 400X ID card printer. Building on the Magicard 300's features, the 400X comes with an extended four-year warranty, improved print speeds, and enhanced security features. Available from March 3, 2025, the printer is designed to meet the high standards of security and efficiency required by Bodno's customers. The Magicard 300 remains available with a three-year warranty. For more details, visit Bodno's website.
Lakewood, NJ, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bodno Unveils the Exclusive Bodno 400X ID Card Printer in Collaboration with Magicard
Bodno is excited to announce the exclusive launch of the Bodno 400X, a state-of-the-art ID card printer that builds upon Magicard's industry-leading technology. This printer, developed in collaboration with Magicard, is exclusive to Bodno and offers an extended four-year warranty. The Bodno 400X, available from March 3, 2025, enhances the features found in the Magicard 300, which has been available since March 2019 and continues to be offered with a three-year warranty.
"The Bodno 400X is tailored specifically for our customers, offering enhanced performance and an extended warranty," said Jack Richter, CEO of Bodno. "This printer not only complements the existing Magicard 300, which remains available to all, but also elevates the standards for security and efficiency in ID card printing."
Magicard, renowned for its innovation in the ID card printer industry, has closely collaborated with Bodno to meet the specific needs of Bodno’s clientele. The Bodno 400X features improved print speeds, enhanced card security options, and a more user-friendly interface.
"Our collaboration with Bodno on the 400X leverages both our technological expertise and their insights into the market needs," said Jay Gaworecki, Magicard representative. "The Bodno 400X extends the capabilities of the Magicard 300, providing Bodno's customers with a product that sets new benchmarks in the ID card printing industry."
The Bodno 400X is exclusively available through Bodno, providing businesses and organizations with a reliable and secure option for their ID card printing needs. For more information and to purchase, please visit Bodno 400X ID Card Printer at Bodno.
About Bodno
Bodno is a leading provider of ID card printing solutions, offering a comprehensive range of ID card printers, software, and accessories. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Bodno strives to offer products that meet the high standards of today’s security needs.
Contact Information
Bodno
411 Boulevard of the Americas, Suite 110
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Phone: (732) 987-5300
Email: press@bodno.com
Website: www.bodno.com
About Magicard
Magicard is a global leader in the production of secure ID card printers, renowned for their pioneering security features and robust performance. Magicard printers are trusted by organizations worldwide to deliver reliable and secure identity solutions.
Contact Information
Magicard Ltd. (HQ)
Waverley House, Hampshire Road, Granby Industrial Estate,
Weymouth, Dorset, DT4 9XD, United Kingdom.
Phone: +44 (0) 1305 47 00 00
Website: www.magicard.com
