Bodno Launches Exclusive Bodno 400X ID Card Printer with Enhanced Features and Warranty

Bodno, in collaboration with Magicard, announces the exclusive release of the Bodno 400X ID card printer. Building on the Magicard 300's features, the 400X comes with an extended four-year warranty, improved print speeds, and enhanced security features. Available from March 3, 2025, the printer is designed to meet the high standards of security and efficiency required by Bodno's customers. The Magicard 300 remains available with a three-year warranty. For more details, visit Bodno's website.