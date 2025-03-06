Blue Evergarden Releases Poignant New Poetry Collection, “Diaries of a Borderline,” in Spring 2025

Blue Evergarden’s “Diaries of a Borderline” debuts worldwide in spring 2025, offering a raw poetic journey through trauma, mental health, and healing. Divided into five parts, the collection explores self-reclamation, resilience, and self-love, weaving vivid imagery with emotional depth. With powerful lines like, “She learned broken and falling apart were two different things,” Evergarden invites readers to reflect, heal, and embrace transformation. Available on Amazon and major retailers.