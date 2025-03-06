Blue Evergarden Releases Poignant New Poetry Collection, “Diaries of a Borderline,” in Spring 2025
Blue Evergarden’s “Diaries of a Borderline” debuts worldwide in spring 2025, offering a raw poetic journey through trauma, mental health, and healing. Divided into five parts, the collection explores self-reclamation, resilience, and self-love, weaving vivid imagery with emotional depth. With powerful lines like, “She learned broken and falling apart were two different things,” Evergarden invites readers to reflect, heal, and embrace transformation. Available on Amazon and major retailers.
San Diego, CA, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Spring 2025 marks the release of Blue Evergarden’s highly anticipated poetry collection, “Diaries of a Borderline.” Through raw, unfiltered verse, it explores the complexities of mental health, trauma, and healing. Available worldwide on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online retailers, this powerful anthology captures the emotional depth of living with borderline personality disorder and the journey toward self-acceptance.
Evergarden’s poetic manuscript is divided into five transformative parts, each reflecting the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of a deeply personal emotional odyssey. Part 1, “Diaries of a Borderline,” begins with a raw glimpse into the aftermath of trauma. “Still staring at shards of glass on the floor, she wonders how the f— she’s going to put herself back together now,” Evergarden writes, laying bare the pain of a fractured identity.
In Part 2, “This is Why She Falls Apart,” Evergarden explores survival amidst chaos: “She still sends wishes to her mother’s graveyard, hoping to bloom beauty from grief.” These lines echo themes of abandonment, grief, and the longing for love’s redemption.
Part 3, “Leaving Her Graveyard,” shifts toward transformation and resilience, depicting a protagonist ready to reclaim her narrative. “It was time to hold infinity in her hands and weave the tapestry telling her tale to be one she would love and never forget,” Evergarden writes, capturing the determination to embrace their identity.
The collection concludes with the hopeful tones of Part 4, “The Gifts She Found,” and Part 5, “Letters from Beyond the Butterflies.” Here, Evergarden celebrates the healing power of time, the beauty of transformation, and the discovery of love for oneself and others. “She learned broken and falling apart were two different things. Broken are things that cannot be repaired. But time does give the possibility for change.”
Through its evocative imagery and heartfelt prose, “Diaries of a Borderline” invites readers to walk alongside Evergarden on a journey through grief, survival, and eventual self-love. With themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the courage to confront one’s inner shadows, this collection is a must-read for those who seek understanding, comfort, and hope.
Blue Evergarden’s writing has long been celebrated for its ability to touch hearts and illuminate the complexities of mental health. Their debut work, a labor of love, provides solace to those treading similar paths and shines a light on the beauty of growth and transformation.
“Diaries of a Borderline” will be available in eBook ($4.99) and paperback ($14.99) formats. The collection will be distributed by Bublish, Inc. and accessible on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online retailers.
For more updates on Blue Evergarden and their work, follow on Facebook at Blue Evergarden, Instagram @diaries_of_blue_evergarden, and TikTok @lapis_moonrose. Learn more about Bublish, Inc. at bublish.com.
Contact:
For interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact Blue Evergarden via their social media platforms.
