HVS Plumbing Services Joins CrackerJack Plumbing Pros, Expanding Premier Plumbing Services in Los Angeles
CrackerJack Plumbing Pros has merged with HVS Plumbing Services, strengthening its presence in the San Fernando Valley while maintaining a family-owned, customer-focused approach. Founded in 2012 by Sevan, Harand, and Sevada Aghazarian, HVS brings over 30 years of plumbing expertise and a team of skilled professionals to the CrackerJack Home family, which operates in multiple states.
Los Angeles, CA, March 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CrackerJack Plumbing Pros is excited to announce the merger with HVS Plumbing Services, bringing together two trusted names in home services to better serve the San Fernando Valley. This partnership strengthens CrackerJack’s growing presence in California and across the United States while maintaining the local, family-owned commitment that customers value.
HVS Plumbing Services was founded in 2012 by Sevan Aghazarian along with his father, Harand Aghazarian, and brother, Sevada Aghazarian. With over 30 years of plumbing experience in the greater Los Angeles area, the HVS team has built a reputation for quality, professionalism, and reliability. Through this merger, HVS Plumbing Services becomes CrackerJack Plumbing Pros, seamlessly integrating into the CrackerJack Home family, which includes CrackerJack Air Pros locations in Little Rock, Arkansas, San Diego, California, South Carolina, and Washington.
Sevan Aghazarian expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This merger is an incredible opportunity for our team and customers. CrackerJack Plumbing Pros shares our values of quality craftsmanship and exceptional service, and together, we will take plumbing in Los Angeles to the next level. Our commitment to our customers remains the same, and with the support of the CrackerJack Home network, we can expand our reach, improve efficiency, and continue providing the best possible experience.”
CrackerJack Air Pros CEO and Founder, Brandon Stowe, believes Sevan is the perfect partner to establish CrackerJack Plumbing Pros in Los Angeles. “Sevan and his team bring an unmatched depth of experience and passion for serving the community. We are excited to expand into the San Fernando Valley with a leader who shares our vision of delivering top-tier service. At CrackerJack, we have grown into a multi-state company, but we believe in strong local partnerships that keep our businesses grounded in the communities they serve.”
HVS Plumbing’s team of a dozen skilled professionals will now operate as part of CrackerJack Plumbing Pros, continuing to provide expert plumbing services under the leadership of Sevan Aghazarian. As part of the merger, Sevan will remain actively involved, focusing on growth and customer satisfaction while ensuring that the company remains a family-operated business with a personal touch.
With this expansion, CrackerJack Plumbing Pros is positioned to become the go-to plumbing service provider in the San Fernando Valley, offering superior service, local expertise, and the support of a trusted national brand.
For more information, visit www.crackerjackplumbingpros.com or contact us at (818) 241-7775.
About CrackerJack Home:
Founded in 2019 in San Diego, CrackerJack started as an appliance company and quickly grew into a leading multi-state home service provider. Today, CrackerJack Air Pros and CrackerJack Plumbing Pros deliver top-quality HVAC and plumbing solutions through strong local partnerships, ensuring expert service with a hometown feel.
Contact
Brandon Stowe
501-351-3462
www.crackerjackplumbingpros.com
