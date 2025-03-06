Dugan’s Travels Showcases Hawaii’s Iconic Resorts in Exclusive FAM Trip for Travel Advisors

Dugan’s Travels hosted a Hawaii FAM trip (Feb 24–Mar 4, 2025), giving advisors firsthand experience at top resorts, including stays at Waikiki Beach Marriott, OUTRIGGER Reef, OUTRIGGER Ka’anapali, and The Westin Maui. The trip featured site inspections, cultural experiences, and networking with hotel partners. This hands-on training enhances advisors’ expertise, ensuring they can craft exceptional Hawaii vacations for their clients.