Dugan’s Travels Showcases Hawaii’s Iconic Resorts in Exclusive FAM Trip for Travel Advisors
Dugan’s Travels hosted a Hawaii FAM trip (Feb 24–Mar 4, 2025), giving advisors firsthand experience at top resorts, including stays at Waikiki Beach Marriott, OUTRIGGER Reef, OUTRIGGER Ka’anapali, and The Westin Maui. The trip featured site inspections, cultural experiences, and networking with hotel partners. This hands-on training enhances advisors’ expertise, ensuring they can craft exceptional Hawaii vacations for their clients.
Bremerton, WA, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dugan’s Travels, a leading host travel agency, recently hosted an exclusive FAM (familiarization) trip to Hawaii, offering travel advisors firsthand experience at some of the most iconic resorts across Oahu and Maui. The trip, held from February 24 to March 4, 2025, was designed to enhance advisors’ knowledge of Hawaii’s hospitality landscape, allowing them to better serve their clients.
Throughout the trip, advisors stayed at Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, OUTRIGGER Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, OUTRIGGER Ka’anapali Beach Resort, and The Westin Maui Resort & Spa. These renowned properties provided an immersive experience, showcasing their unique accommodations, amenities, and exceptional guest services.
In addition to experiencing these iconic resorts, advisors conducted site inspections at other premier properties, including the Royal Hawaiian, Sheraton Waikiki, Ritz-Carlton Maui, Grand Wailea, Andaz Maui, and Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa. These inspections allowed advisors to gain firsthand insights into each resort’s offerings, equipping them with valuable knowledge to create unforgettable vacation experiences for their clients.
“Our travel advisors thrive on firsthand knowledge, and this FAM trip was an invaluable opportunity to experience Hawaii’s best resorts and activities,” said Jennifer Dugan, Founder of Dugan’s Travels. “By building these connections and gaining in-depth insights, our advisors are better equipped to craft exceptional Hawaiian getaways for their clients.”
Beyond hotel tours, the itinerary included cultural and adventure experiences such as a private tour of Pearl Harbor, a whale-watching excursion with Trilogy, and a traditional luau at Black Rock. These activities provided advisors with a deeper appreciation of Hawaii’s rich culture and natural beauty, further enhancing their ability to curate personalized travel experiences.
Dugan’s Travels remains committed to providing its agents with hands-on learning opportunities that enhance their expertise and elevate the quality of service they offer clients. The Hawaii FAM trip is just one of many educational experiences the agency provides to help advisors stay ahead in the competitive travel industry.
For more information about Dugan’s Travels and upcoming FAM opportunities, visit www.duganstravels.com.
