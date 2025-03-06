Pub Thirty-Two Under New Ownership: a Fresh Chapter for Mission Viejo’s Favorite Irish Bar
Mission Viejo, CA, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pub Thirty-Two, the beloved local Irish bar, is entering an exciting new chapter under the ownership of four Irish-born entrepreneurs. Tom from Longford, Paul from Cork, Eamonn from Dublin, and Paul Murphy, also from Dublin and the friendly face you know as the General Manager, are thrilled to breathe new life into this Mission Viejo hotspot. With a fresh vision and a passion for both Irish tradition and Southern California hospitality, the team has opened the doors to a new local, Pub Thirty-Two.
Paul Murphy, a seasoned hospitality professional with years of Orange County hospitality experience, is bringing his enthusiasm and dedication to this new venture. Those who have had the pleasure of meeting Paul over the years, know the passion he brings to every aspect of his work — and now, as an owner, he’s excited to continue serving this community.
The change in ownership comes with a refreshed atmosphere, a new feel, and an updated menu that takes Pub Thirty-Two beyond the traditional bar experience. They’ve brought back the not-to-be missed Sunday brunch and from the offset, booking in advance is highly recommended. It’s now a true community hub where great food, great company, and the perfect pint come together. Whether dropping in for a casual drink, grabbing a bite, or gathering with friends for a night of craic (that’s Irish for fun), Pub Thirty-Two offers an authentic Irish experience with a laid-back Southern California twist.
They will also kick off every weekend with live music on Friday and Saturday nights, featuring local musicians who will set the perfect soundtrack for a great night out. The pub will also be introducing consistent live music on Sundays where local musicians play afternoon sessions, designed to offer the perfect way to finish off a tasty Sunday brunch.
“We’re excited to bring a fresh perspective to Pub Thirty-Two and create a space where locals can feel right at home while experiencing the best of both Irish and California culture,” said Paul Murphy, General Manager and co-owner. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone in to raise a glass, enjoy some delicious food, and create lasting memories together.”
Pub Thirty-Two invites everyone to join them as they embark on this exciting new journey. Raise a glass, share a laugh, and be part of a new chapter for Mission Viejo’s favorite Irish bar.
Here’s to new beginnings and unforgettable moments at Pub Thirty-Two — Sláinte!
For more information about Pub Thirty-Two, its new offerings, and upcoming events, visit pubthirtytwo.com or follow them on social media at @pubthirtytwo
About Pub Thirty-Two:
Located in the heart of Mission Viejo, Pub Thirty-Two is a lively neighborhood Irish bar offering great food, excellent drinks, and a friendly atmosphere where guests can enjoy live music and the warmth of authentic Irish hospitality with a Southern California twist.
Contact:
Paul Murphy
Owner/General Manager
Pub Thirty-Two
Phone: 949-267-8717
About Pub Thirty-Two:
Located in the heart of Mission Viejo, Pub Thirty-Two is a lively neighborhood Irish bar offering great food, excellent drinks, and a friendly atmosphere where guests can enjoy live music and the warmth of authentic Irish hospitality with a Southern California twist.
