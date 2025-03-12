Author Esther Manning's New Audiobook, "My Castle Wall," is a Powerful Memoir That Recounts the Author’s Journey from a Victim to a Survivor of Sexual Abuse
Recent audiobook release “My Castle Wall” from Audiobook Network author Esther Manning is a poignant and stirring account that reveals how the author managed to find healing after enduring sexual abuse. Deeply personal and candid, Manning shares her story in the hopes of uplifting other survivors to help them know they are not alone.
Tooele, UT, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Esther Manning has completed her new audiobook, “My Castle Wall”: a compelling and thought-provoking memoir that explores the author’s path from enduring sexual abuse to finding healing and hope as a survivor.
“‘My Castle Wall’ was written from the perspective of going from victim to survivor of sexual abuse,” writes Manning. “Within those pages are people who taught me and took away my dignity and true self. Poems and short writings guide the reader through the trauma and drama of my life, unfolded as a victim, and how I was rescued through therapy to regain my identity as a survivor.
“My story covers events that happened throughout twenty years of my life, being abused by no less than eleven perpetrators. As an adult, my three children became victims of a neighbor, and I had taken them into a children's therapy group. During that time, I was participating in a mother's support group.
“The facilitator of the group recognized signs that I was abused and asked if I would see another therapist. I went but didn't recognize that I had been abused by anyone except an uncle. Then, my journey through the abuse led me to know how serious my issues were. I wrote poetry that helped reveal my past.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Esther Manning’s new audiobook is an eye-opening exploration at the ways in which victims of sexual abuse can use their trauma to find healing and growth to become survivors.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “My Castle Wall” by Esther Manning through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
