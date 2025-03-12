Author Esther Manning's New Audiobook, "My Castle Wall," is a Powerful Memoir That Recounts the Author’s Journey from a Victim to a Survivor of Sexual Abuse

Recent audiobook release “My Castle Wall” from Audiobook Network author Esther Manning is a poignant and stirring account that reveals how the author managed to find healing after enduring sexual abuse. Deeply personal and candid, Manning shares her story in the hopes of uplifting other survivors to help them know they are not alone.