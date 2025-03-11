Best Technology Websites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 29th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 29th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2025 across 86 industries, including technology related sites. Judged by industry experts, winners gain valuable feedback, SEO benefits, and global recognition. The entry deadline is May 30, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your digital excellence — enter today at www.webaward.org.
Boston, MA, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best technology websites in the world as part of their 29th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 86 industries, including technology, computer hardware, computer software, electronics, information services, SAAS (formally applications services providers) and interactive services websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for technology web sites to enter to be judged is May 30, 2025.
"In the fast-paced world of technology, websites serve as the frontline in a fiercely competitive battle for attention," stated William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "Benefiting from an unbiased critique of their web presence, companies in the tech sector can significantly enhance their online strategies. Historically, technology websites have excelled in design and interactivity, yet there's always room for innovation. Judges have noted that embracing creativity not only distinguishes a site from its rivals but also leaves a lasting impression on visitors. The WebAward Competition emerges as a vital arena for spotlighting and advancing excellence in web development, encouraging companies to push boundaries and captivate users like never before."
Websites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the technology category is judged against other technology websites and then against an overall standard of excellence.
All technology entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific criteria scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.
Winners of a WebAward in the technology categories will also receive:
· Increased visibility for their company
· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media
· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO
· Social media posts for your company and personal feeds
· A highlight for your resume.
· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers
· Unlimited bragging rights
Each year, the Web Marketing Association names the Best of Industry for the various technology categories based on the score they receive from the WebAward judges.
Winners of the Best Technology Web Site include:
2024 – Josh Rusev for Galleri Multi-Cancer Early Detection
2023 – welcome for Canary IT
2022 - TNG Creative for Prolocor Corporate Website (tie)
2022 - Sonobi for Sonobi.com (tioe)
2021 - 22 Fillmore for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Corporate Website
2020 - Web Marketing & Design, Lenovo for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold
2019 - Publicis Sapient and Corteva for Corteva Enterprise Web Experience
2018 - Bakir Avdic for Labcyte Inc.
2017 - Virginia Tax in collaboration with CapTech Consulting for Virginia Tax Website Redesign
2016 – TMP Worldwide for TMP Worldwide Website
2015 – Comrade for Palerra Website
2014 – SharpMotion for AceCGT NutriGene Website
2013 - Euroweb Internet GmbH for Ulrich Berninger Wassertechnik
2012 - Cisco Systems, Inc for Cisco Support Community
2011 – Intel Corporation for Intel Reinvents Its Online Newsroom
2010 – Cisco for Cisco.com
2009 – Venables Bell & Partners for Sponsors of Tomorrow
2008 - eBusiness Marketing & Strategies for Gene.com
2007 - WIRED Digital for WIRED.com
2006 - R/GA for Nokia Nseries Sitelet
2005 - Streamload for MediaMax, powered by Streamload
Winners of the Best Computer Hardware Web Site include:
2024 – Actian for Actian: Optimizing Website Performance for Business Success Amidst Mergers
2020 – Web Marketing & Design, Lenovo for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold
2019 - Google & BASIC® for Google Store
2018 – Howell Data Systems & tbk Creative for An Innovative Website for a Technology Leader
2015 – Extractable for Cypress Semiconductor
2014 – Cibo for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Launch
2013 – SapientNitro for Intel Ultrabook - Sponsor of Tomorrow
2012 – VML for Dell The Power to Do More
2011 – Velocity Micro Electronics for Cruz by Velocity Micro
2010 – Extractable for SanDisk
2009 – 6Connex and HP for HP Virtual Event Central
2008 - HL2 Microsoft Hardware Sidewinder Mouse
2007 – Dell Global Site Design for StudioDell
2006 - Broadcom Corporation for the Broadcom web site
2005 – HP for HP.com
2004 - Hill & Knowlton for HP com
2003 – HP for the HP Public web site
2002 - Palm Inc. for Palm.com: Products, Services & Company Information
Winners of the Best Computer Software Web Site include:
2023 - Springbox, a Prophet Company for Trellix Website
2022 - Springbox, a Prophet Company for Trellix Website
2021 - Intetics Inc. for Intetics Inc.
2020 – Hypergiant Industries for Hypergiant Industries Website
2019 – BlackBerry Corporate Marketing for BlackBerry.com
2018 – SignUpGenius for SignUpGenius - Group Organizing Made Easy
2017 - BlackBerry for 2017 Best Computer: Software Website
2016 – SignUpGenius for SignUpGenius Website
2015 – Active Ingredients for Lithium Website
2014 – Cuker Interactive for Web Cube Site Redesign
2013 – DVDVideoSoft Limited for DVDVideoSoft
2012 - Global Intelligence Alliance for The Intelligence Plaza
2011 – VML for Sound of Code
2010 – AGENDA (H.K.) Limited for Microsoft Office 2010 - I love Mum and Dad e-card competition
2009 – Ounce Labs/iMarc for Ounce Labs
2008 - FINE Design Group for Norton Today
2007 - BLITZ for Adobe
2006 - Worktank for See Windows Vista Website
2005 - Avid Technology for Avid Technology corporate website
2004 - Wind River for Wind River Website
2003 - Novell, Inc. for Novell Worldwide Web Site
Winners of the Best SAAS Web Site (Formally Best Application Services Provider Web Site ) include:
2024 – iTradeNetwork for iTradeNetwork Platform
2023 – Billtrust for Redesigned BillTrust.com
2019 - Narwhal Digital for Roadie
2018 – Chroma Marketing Essentials for Singularis IT
2017 - Comcast Digital Center of Excellence for XFINITY My Account Re-architecture
2016 – SecureWorks for Global Web & Demand Generation Relaunch
2015 – Pixe Social for Pixe Social Website
2014 – Fuzz – Credly for Credly
2013 – Luca De Rosso, Saskia Ketz, SumAll Team for SumAll - Damselfish Release
2012 – ThoughtMatrix for DocuSign
2011 – Second Thought, Inc. for Logicworks BUILDER
2010 – YourMembership.com Inc. for YourMembership.com
2009 – VerticalResponse for VerticalResponse Website
2008 - VerticalResponse for VerticalResponse Website
2007 – iCIMS for iCIMS Web Site
2006 – Offermatica for Offermatica
2005 – The rocket Science Group for MailChimp
2004 – Leopard for Leopard em Web Site
2003 – Exciting New technologies for Exciting New Technologies
Winners of the Best Interactive Services Web Site include:
2023 – PwC for PwC’s Metaverse Services
2022 - PwC for Playing to win with data
2021 - HealthMarkets for Coverage Finder Tool
2019 - Sudden Industries for Sudden Industries Website
2018 – Sudden Industries for Sudden Industries Website
2017 - WSI - LLANTAS 247.COM for Llantas 247
2016 – VIVIDSITES Digital Marketing Agency for VIVIDSITES Website UI/UX Design
2015 – FirmStudio Ltd for FirmStudio Agency Website
2014 – Duda for DudaOne
2013 – Competir for Aula365 - Kids News
2012 – Bozell for QRinkle Web App
2011 – Blenderbox for blenderbox.com
2010 – Draftfcb Healthcare for dDFCB Web Site
2009 – Loewy Design for Loewy Design Website Redesign
2008 – Molecular & adidas for adidas miCoach
2007 – Massive Interactive & Bigpond for Official Bigpond V8 Supercars Australia
2006 - nurun | ant farm for It’s a Wonderful Internet
2005 – AgencyNet Interactive for www.agencynet.com
2004 – Arc Worldwide for Behr Paint
2003 – Behr Interactive Marketing Team for Behr Paint
Technology Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2025 Best Technology Website WebAward at the WebAward Website.
The 2025 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
Each year, the Web Marketing Association names the Best of Industry for the various technology categories based on the score they receive from the WebAward judges.
Technology Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2025 Best Technology Website WebAward at the WebAward Website.
The 2025 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
Categories