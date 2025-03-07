Tammy L. Mclaughlin Honored as a VIP for Spring 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Reeds Spring, MO, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tammy L. McLaughlin of Reeds Spring, Missouri has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare and recovery services. McLaughlin will be included in the Spring 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Tammy L. McLaughlin
Tammy L. McLaughlin is the owner and director of Stone County Recovery Center. As a certified peer specialist (CPS) with 11 years of sobriety, McLaughlin has been instrumental in establishing several recovery centers, including opening a facility in Stone County in 2020. Her experience as a Stone County treatment court graduate in 2015 has informed her approach to recovery services, which include coaching, counseling, and community services. In March, she will be opening the first of 10 tiny homes to be used for Recovery Housing in Stone County.
McLaughlin has been recognized with numerous awards for her dedication to community service, including the Chamber of Commerce Award for Service to the Community from Table Rock Lake, the Hometown Hero Award in 2021, Volunteer of the Year Award in 2022, and a Proclamation from the Missouri House of Representatives for Meritorious Achievement.
In her personal life, Tammy enjoys spending time with her two grandchildren and is deeply committed to her faith.
ABOUT P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
