John Schneider Stars in Supernatural Mystery Kid Paranormal – Official Poster Unveiled

Dark Atom Studios unveils the official poster for Kid Paranormal, starring John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard) and Olivia Brown (Miami Vice). The film follows two best friends, played by Adison Salcedo and Lillian Weatherford, who start a paranormal investigation business and uncover a 20 year-old murder mystery. Schneider plays a bookstore owner with knowledge of the town’s haunted past, while Brown portrays a woman tied to the case. A teaser trailer and more updates are coming soon.