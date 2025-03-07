John Schneider Stars in Supernatural Mystery Kid Paranormal – Official Poster Unveiled
Dark Atom Studios unveils the official poster for Kid Paranormal, starring John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard) and Olivia Brown (Miami Vice). The film follows two best friends, played by Adison Salcedo and Lillian Weatherford, who start a paranormal investigation business and uncover a 20 year-old murder mystery. Schneider plays a bookstore owner with knowledge of the town’s haunted past, while Brown portrays a woman tied to the case. A teaser trailer and more updates are coming soon.
A ghostly mystery, two fearless girls, and a past that won’t stay buried. Dark Atom Studios has revealed the official poster for Kid Paranormal, a supernatural adventure starring John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard) and Olivia Brown (Miami Vice).
The film follows best friends Adie and Lilly (played by rising stars Adison Salcedo and Lillian Weatherford) as they launch a paranormal investigation business. What starts as a way to make extra cash takes a terrifying turn when they stumble upon a decades-old murder mystery.
John Schneider plays Mr. Simon, a quirky bookstore owner with deep knowledge of the town’s haunted past, while Olivia Brown takes on the role of Miss Creel, a woman whose tragic past is tied to the chilling secrets the girls uncover.
"This isn’t just about ghost-hunting — it’s about uncovering a deadly secret that should have stayed buried,” says director Joe Mexican. “With a mix of suspense, humor, and supernatural thrills, Kid Paranormal is a fresh take on the mystery genre.”
The official poster sets the stage for what’s to come, with a teaser trailer and more surprises coming soon.
