Property for Auction - Available for Auction by Auctions International, Premier Auction Company
A prime commercial property, is up for auction through Auctions International. The building features a commercial space and two fully renovated residential units—one long-term and one short-term rental. Operations Manager RJ Klisiewicz highlights its strong investment potential in Cohoes’ historic downtown. The online auction begins March 12 at 12 PM and closes April 2 at 10 AM. Details and registration on the auction website.
Cohoes, NY, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Historic Building in Cohoes, NY Up for Auction – Opportunity for Investors and Business Owners
A unique opportunity has emerged in Cohoes, NY, as a prime commercial property located at 86 Remsen Street has officially been listed for auction. The property, situated in the heart of the historic downtown district, presents an ideal opportunity for investors, entrepreneurs, and business owners looking to establish or expand their presence in the area. The auction is being conducted by Auctions International. Operations Manager RJ Klisiewicz, a seasoned auctioneer known for his expertise in real estate and online auction sales is speaking out about the property, Klisiewicz stated, “86 Remsen Street is a remarkable building with immense potential. Its location in the vibrant downtown area makes it a rare and valuable investment opportunity. We’re expecting strong interest from a wide range of buyers, from local business owners to real estate investors.”
The building offers a commercial space, and 2 residential spaces, both of which have been fully renovated. One residential space is being used as a long term rental, and the other is being used as a short term rental. Interested parties are encouraged to visit www.86RemsenSt.com for a full list of property details, auction terms, and registration information. The auction is scheduled to start on Wednesday, March 12 at 12pm and bidding will start to close on Wednesday, April 2nd at 10am with interested bidders participating online only. Registration instructions and details can be found at www.86RemsenSt.com “This is a chance to own a piece of Cohoes’ history,” added Klisiewicz. “We’re looking forward to seeing who will take advantage of this incredible opportunity.” For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Nicole Adamowicz
NicoleA@AuctionsInternational.com
800-536-1401 ext 111
A unique opportunity has emerged in Cohoes, NY, as a prime commercial property located at 86 Remsen Street has officially been listed for auction. The property, situated in the heart of the historic downtown district, presents an ideal opportunity for investors, entrepreneurs, and business owners looking to establish or expand their presence in the area. The auction is being conducted by Auctions International. Operations Manager RJ Klisiewicz, a seasoned auctioneer known for his expertise in real estate and online auction sales is speaking out about the property, Klisiewicz stated, “86 Remsen Street is a remarkable building with immense potential. Its location in the vibrant downtown area makes it a rare and valuable investment opportunity. We’re expecting strong interest from a wide range of buyers, from local business owners to real estate investors.”
The building offers a commercial space, and 2 residential spaces, both of which have been fully renovated. One residential space is being used as a long term rental, and the other is being used as a short term rental. Interested parties are encouraged to visit www.86RemsenSt.com for a full list of property details, auction terms, and registration information. The auction is scheduled to start on Wednesday, March 12 at 12pm and bidding will start to close on Wednesday, April 2nd at 10am with interested bidders participating online only. Registration instructions and details can be found at www.86RemsenSt.com “This is a chance to own a piece of Cohoes’ history,” added Klisiewicz. “We’re looking forward to seeing who will take advantage of this incredible opportunity.” For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Nicole Adamowicz
NicoleA@AuctionsInternational.com
800-536-1401 ext 111
Contact
Auctions International, Inc.Contact
Nicole Adamowicz
800-536-1401 ext 111
www.auctionsinternational.com
Nicole Adamowicz
800-536-1401 ext 111
www.auctionsinternational.com
Categories