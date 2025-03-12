Property for Auction - Available for Auction by Auctions International, Premier Auction Company

A prime commercial property, is up for auction through Auctions International. The building features a commercial space and two fully renovated residential units—one long-term and one short-term rental. Operations Manager RJ Klisiewicz highlights its strong investment potential in Cohoes’ historic downtown. The online auction begins March 12 at 12 PM and closes April 2 at 10 AM. Details and registration on the auction website.