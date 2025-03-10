"Morpheus: Past, Present & Future" by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Gaetano Piccadaci Immerses Readers in a Gripping Sci-Fi Adventure in His New Book
Step into a world of cosmic intrigue and divine conflict in Morpheus, the highly anticipated new book by Gaetano Piccadaci. This immersive tale fuses mythology, spirituality, and science fiction into an unforgettable journey of self-discovery and universal destiny.
Boston, MA, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Morpheus Past Present & Future follows the titular god and his wife, Sadal Suud, as they struggle to protect humanity from its own self-destructive tendencies. With the world teetering on the brink of chaos, the gods embark on a perilous journey to understand the ghosts of the past, present, and future, and to face their own destiny as the saviors of the universe. The narrative intertwines profound themes of love, sacrifice, and the eternal battle between light and darkness.
“Writing Morpheus Past Present & Future was not just about creating a story but exploring the deepest layers of our human consciousness and its connections to the divine,” says author Gaetano Piccadaci. “It’s a reflection of the struggle between hope and despair, and the need to confront uncomfortable truths.”
This gripping tale, inspired by ancient legends and modern dilemmas, also explores the concept of a timeless battle against negative forces such as greed, hatred, and corruption, offering readers a powerful reflection on the human condition.
The official release date for Morpheus Past Present & Future is set for March 13, 2025, at 9:00 am on Amazon.
Extreme Overflow Publishing, a subsidiary of Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc., is dedicated to empowering writers and fostering professional growth in the literary world. With a commitment to high-quality storytelling and transformative publishing experiences, Extreme Overflow Publishing offers arange of services including publishing, writing coaching, brand development, and marketing for authors who aspire to make a significant impact in the literary community.
Visit Extreme Overflow Publishing for more information on upcoming events, workshops, publishing services, and exclusive author resources.
Connect with the author Gaetano Piccadaci:
Website: https://www.gaetanopiccadaci.com/
Facebook: Gaetano Piccadaci - Author
Instagram: @gaetanopiccadaci
X: @guypiccadaci
YouTube: @gaetanopiccadaci
TikTok: @gaetanopiccadaci
Contact
Extreme Overflow PublishingContact
Yolanda Lewis
678-948-8357
www.extremeoverflow.com
Yolanda Lewis
678-948-8357
www.extremeoverflow.com
