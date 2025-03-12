VenturEd Solutions’ SSS Powered by TaxStatus Unveils the Future of Financial Aid Awarding: a Smarter, Faster, and More Secure Process for Private K-12 Schools
School and Student Services® (SSS) powered by TaxStatus® has ushered in a new era of financial aid awarding for private K-12 schools with its groundbreaking, direct IRS integration, unveiled at the NAIS Thrive event.
With TaxStatus' advanced IRS integration, SSS provides schools with immediate access to verified financial data while safeguarding families through secure identity verification methods, including ID.me. This enhancement reduces application barriers for families and enables schools to make timely financial aid decisions without relying on manual or outdated methods.
SSS' transformational integration with TaxStatus generated significant enthusiasm at NAIS’ Thrive 2025 event, capturing the attention of financial aid and enrollment professionals from across the country.
“NAIS has long provided schools with a trusted methodology to equitably assess family ability to pay school costs. We are excited to collaborate with SSS in their work to enhance the financial aid process by leveraging TaxStatus to provide accurate, IRS-verified financial data and deep insights directly to schools, as these steps will certainly improve the quality and efficiency of financial aid decision-making and outcomes for both families and schools,” said Mark Mitchell, Vice President, Access & Affordability of NAIS (National Association of Independent Schools).
With this advancement, SSS removes long-standing obstacles in the financial aid process—reducing the time for family income verification from days to minutes, gaining insight into family-owned business tax data, reducing manual errors, and preventing issues caused by missing documents.
Unlike competitors attempting to replicate its functionality, TaxStatus brings deep expertise in interpreting, monitoring, and managing IRS data at scale with secure identity verification and protection, far-exceeding manual form submission. Backed by bank-grade, enterprise-grade security, TaxStatus’ practices are continuously audited by experts to ensure financial information is protected.
Additionally, SSS now enables admissions, enrollment, and financial teams to receive real-time updates when there are income changes—such as a newly filed 1099 or self-employment quarterly filing—ensuring schools can make more informed, timely, and fair financial aid decisions with ongoing updates from the IRS for up to three years.
Transform your Financial Aid experience and learn more at their upcoming webinar.
Industry Leaders Applaud SSS Powered by TaxStatus at NAIS Thrive 2025
“The response at NAIS Thrive was superb. Schools are excited about how this innovation will allow them to meet families where they are, no matter their financial aid needs,” said Nick Laird, CEO of VenturEd Solutions. “At VenturEd Solutions, we are committed to bringing future-focused solutions to the market, ensuring private and independent schools have the best tools to support students and families.”
Speaking to the value of SSS with this new partnership, Cara Gregory, Director of Technology at The Linsly School notes, “As both a parent and an IT director, I’ve seen firsthand how critical accurate financial data is to ensuring families receive the right financial support. With SSS powered by TaxStatus, the seamless integration eliminates manual errors and significantly reduces processing time for our staff. What’s even more valuable is how it automatically updates with the latest tax information in real time, ensuring that financial aid decisions are always based on the most up-to-date data.”
Touching on the power of SSS with TaxStatus’ data and reporting, Mike Cobb, Senior Innovation & Organizational Strategist at Mission & Data and Futurist in Residence at Forsyth Country Day School notes, "The convergence of TaxStatus with SSS represents an important shift in the future by providing schools real-time, verified tax data with unprecedented precision and speed, allowing for more equitable and efficient financial aid decisions. This innovation not only enhances the financial sustainability of schools but also unlocks the potential for dynamic, flexible tuition models, where resources are utilized to fulfill vision, mission, and values."
Charles Almond, Founder and CEO of TaxStatus will be a featured presenter for their upcoming March 27 financial aid SSS webinar, giving financial aid, enrollment, and admissions practitioners the opportunity to hear directly from the leaders behind this transformation.
In this exclusive webinar, attendees will engage with top executives from TaxStatus and SSS, ask their most pressing questions, and see firsthand how this partnership is reshaping financial aid processing.
Join the Next Era of Financial Aid Webinar – Register Now.
About VenturEd Solutions:
VenturEd Solutions is a leading solution provider exclusively dedicated to powering the success of K-12 schools, students, and families. With innovative solutions rooted in more than 50 years of service to the education sector, VenturEd Solutions, formerly Education Brands from Community Brands, empowers schools worldwide with efficient, customizable solutions that strengthen operations and drive growth. VenturEd Solutions serves more than one million students and families at over 28,000 schools, districts, dioceses, multi-academy trusts, and educational organizations globally. This comprehensive suite of solutions supports admissions and enrollment, financial aid, tuition, student information management, school payments, communications, data, and analytics to ensure schools achieve their goals and make a lasting impact in their communities. www.venturedsolutions.com
About SSS:
School and Student Services (SSS) is a trusted financial aid management solution for K-12 private and independent schools. Powered by NAIS' industry-standard methodology, SSS provides schools with the tools and insights they need to make fair, consistent, and mission-aligned financial aid decisions. With an intuitive, family-friendly application process and robust administrative features, SSS simplifies financial aid management, helping schools increase access, promote diversity, and support sustainable enrollment growth. www.solutionsbysss.com
About TaxStatus:
TaxStatus is a cutting-edge IRS account monitoring and tax data platform designed for financial professionals and the clients they serve, provided through a direct, two-way integration with the IRS. TaxStatus is a one-of-a-kind, truly innovative solution in the financial services industry. The product solves three important problems for financial advisors: eliminating the friction in obtaining tax data, providing continuous IRS account monitoring, and providing insights and data necessary to provide improved tax and financial planning recommendations. The platform provides: (1) frictionless access to consent-based IRS tax data, allowing financial professionals to obtain their clients' individual, business, and trust official IRS records digitally with ease and 100% accuracy, (2) continuous IRS account monitoring to ensure advisors and their clients are aware of any changes to an IRS account including filing status, refund status, taxes/penalties/liens due, audit activity, and even fraud alerts, and (3) unparalleled tax and financial planning insights covering thousands of data points per taxpayer, which surface advice opportunities specific to each client for hyper-personalized recommendations. The result is the most complete and accurate financial picture for any taxpayer, which ultimately helps advisors deliver better financial plans, better advice, and better client outcomes. www.taxstatus.com
Media Contact
Nettie Reynolds
Senior Manager Content/Media
VenturEd Solutions
media@venturedsolutions.com
512-815-0520
www.venturedsolutions.com
