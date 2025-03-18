Author Patrick F Brower's New Audiobook, "KILLDOZER: The True Story of the Colorado Bulldozer Rampage," Explores the Shocking Tale of One Man’s Thirst for Revenge

Recent audiobook release “KILLDOZER: The True Story of the Colorado Bulldozer Rampage” from Audiobook Network author Patrick F Brower is a compelling exploration that delves into the psyche of the man who unleashed chaos by going on an armored bulldozer rampage in his community in a misguided quest for vengeance.