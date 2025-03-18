Author Patrick F Brower's New Audiobook, "KILLDOZER: The True Story of the Colorado Bulldozer Rampage," Explores the Shocking Tale of One Man’s Thirst for Revenge
Recent audiobook release “KILLDOZER: The True Story of the Colorado Bulldozer Rampage” from Audiobook Network author Patrick F Brower is a compelling exploration that delves into the psyche of the man who unleashed chaos by going on an armored bulldozer rampage in his community in a misguided quest for vengeance.
Granby, CO, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Patrick F Brower, a loving father of three and former editor and publisher of the Sky-Hi News, as well as a group of weekly and daily newspapers in Granby, Colorado, has completed his new audiobook “KILLDOZER: The True Story of the Colorado Bulldozer Rampage”: a compelling and fascinating true account of Marvin Heemeyer’s bulldozer rampage that offers listeners an immersive journey into one of the most harrowing events in small-town America.
Having personally covered almost all of the hearings and interactions relating to the Killdozer rampage before it took place, author Patrick F Browser is uniquely qualified to share Marvin Heemeyer’s story. The author was also a victim of the rampage, and extensively covered the event itself as well as its aftermath. After the newspapers he worked for were sold in 2007, Brower owned and operated his own public affairs consulting firm before working in grassroots economic development with the Grand Enterprise Initiative in Grand County.
“On June 4, 2004, Marvin Heemeyer unleashed his gigantic, armored, tank-like bulldozer upon the small town of Granby, Colorado,” writes Brower. “It was an act of defiant, but misguided, revenge upon those who he perceived had done him wrong in a long series of local property disputes. Over a period of several hours, Heemeyer proceeded to cause mayhem and destruction while overwhelming the efforts of local police to stop the Killdozer in its tracks. This book recounts the events and actions of the perpetrator leading up to the dramatic rampage as well as the aftermath of the horrendous incident in the community.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Patrick F Brower’s new audiobook is not only a recounting of Heemeyer’s devastating action, but also serves as a profound exploration of human nature, justice, and the consequences of unchecked resentment. Through meticulous research and compelling storytelling, Brower unveils the complexities of Heemeyer's motivations and the tragic consequences of his actions, offering listeners a front-row seat to a devastating chapter in American history.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Killdozer: The True Story of the Colorado Bulldozer Rampage” by Patrick F Brower through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
