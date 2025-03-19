Author Will Coakley's New Audiobook, "My Theory of Evolution: Life with Meaning," is a Poignant Memoir Exploring the Ways in Which Everyone is Connected in the World
Recent audiobook release “My Theory of Evolution: Life with Meaning” from Audiobook Network author Will Coakley is a stirring and thought-provoking autobiographical account that follows the author through his life’s story, exploring life lessons and valuable insights he has gleaned over the years that have shaped who he is and his worldview.
Herndon, VA, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Will Coakley, a big sports fan who currently resides in Northern Virginia and loves to watch movies and television shows, has completed his new audiobook, “My Theory of Evolution: Life with Meaning”: a compelling memoir that invites listeners to view the world through the author’s own lens, exploring how each and every person on Earth is connected on some level through shared experiences of world and cultural events across the globe.
“This book is about my life and how we are all affected by the events that are taking place in our society right now,” writes Coakley. “I have a sports section, which shows how I view certain sports events and my view on the evolution on sports. There is also a section where I talk about neighbors and community and how certain people play big roles in our society has grown into a beautiful place, with examples such as intuition and how it is also good to have positive momentum and a positive attitude about life.
“I also talk about things I have learned from other people, such as why the weather is nice some days and why mother nature is affecting us negatively. I also talk about the problems I have solved in this world, such as back problems and diseases that have affected many people. There are many signs and symbols that I pick up on in our everyday lives, and I define my definition based on my knowledge of the world. In my book, I talk about how Hollywood has affected my life and how I feel the words in their movies and songs speak to me. The songs and movies that Hollywood produces have a lot of messages that speak to me, so I wanted to tell people how they benefit me and the entire world.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Will Coakley’s new audiobook is sure to capture the hearts and minds of listeners as they follow the author’s journey, discovering new perceptions and ways of thinking concerning the world around them. Deeply personal and candid, “My Theory of Evolution” is sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “My Theory of Evolution: Life with Meaning” by Will Coakley through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
