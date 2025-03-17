H-Town Coaters Launches Revolutionary Patina Powder Coating for Architects and Designers

H-Town Coaters announces Polychrotina®, an innovative Patina Powder Coating redefining sustainable finishes. This eco-friendly, durable, and customizable coating creates authentic patina effects without harmful chemicals. Ideal for LEED and WELL projects, it offers weather resistance and design flexibility. “Polychrotina® is more than a coating—it’s a creative partner,” says CEO Jarod Hammar. Now available with expert support.