H-Town Coaters Launches Revolutionary Patina Powder Coating for Architects and Designers
H-Town Coaters announces Polychrotina®, an innovative Patina Powder Coating redefining sustainable finishes. This eco-friendly, durable, and customizable coating creates authentic patina effects without harmful chemicals. Ideal for LEED and WELL projects, it offers weather resistance and design flexibility. “Polychrotina® is more than a coating—it’s a creative partner,” says CEO Jarod Hammar. Now available with expert support.
Houston, TX, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- H-Town Coaters is pleased to announce the launch of Polychrotina®, a new patina powder coating designed to provide architects and designers with a durable, sustainable alternative to traditional patina finishes. Combining aesthetic versatility with environmental responsibility, Polychrotina® offers a high-performance solution for achieving the look of naturally aged metals without the use of chemical-intensive processes.
A Sustainable Alternative for Architectural Design
Polychrotina® is a powder-based coating that replicates the rich textures and color variations of aged bronze, copper, and steel while ensuring consistency and long-term durability. Unlike traditional patina methods, which often involve reactive chemicals and unpredictable results, Polychrotina® provides a controlled, repeatable finish with minimal environmental impact. The coating is low in VOC emissions, recyclable in application, and supports projects seeking green building certifications such as LEED and WELL.
“Polychrotina® represents a fusion of craftsmanship and sustainability,” said Jarod Hammar, CEO of H-Town Coaters. “Architects and designers are looking for finishes that align with both creative and environmental goals. This product delivers a reliable, high-quality patina effect while meeting modern sustainability standards.”
Key Features of Polychrotina®:
Authentic Patina Effects: Provides the appearance of naturally aged metals with precision and uniformity.
Durability: UV-stable and weather-resistant, ensuring longevity in exterior and interior applications.
Customization: Available in a wide range of colors, textures, and finishes to suit diverse design needs.
Sustainability: Developed using eco-conscious manufacturing processes to reduce waste and environmental impact.
Supporting Creative Vision with Practical Innovation
Polychrotina® is designed to support a range of architectural applications, from contemporary facades to historic restorations. Its adaptable nature allows designers to incorporate distinctive patina effects while maintaining material performance and sustainability.
“We want to provide architects and designers with more than just a coating—we want to give them a tool for creative expression,” Hammar added. “Polychrotina® expands the possibilities for sustainable design without compromising on aesthetics or durability.”
Availability and Customization Support
Polychrotina® is now available through H-Town Coaters, with consultation services offered to assist architects and designers in selecting and customizing finishes. Sample requests and project-specific support are also available.
About H-Town Coaters
H-Town Coaters specializes in high-performance architectural finishes, offering sustainable and innovative solutions for modern design. The company partners with architects and designers to develop durable, visually striking coatings that align with both creative and environmental objectives.
Contact
Jarod Hammar
832-672-7111
htowncoaters.com
