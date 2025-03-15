P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Welcomes its Newest Women of Empowerment Members
Manhasset, NY, March 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) welcomes its most recent Women of Empowerment members. This distinguished group of women have been selected for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields.
About The Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight the following Women of Empowerment who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Abegayle Marie--Life Coaching
Aire Stillman--Coaching
Amber White--Home Healthcare
Ana Maria Figueroa--Hospitality
Angela Angell--Publishing
Angela C. Lerro--Alternative Medicine
Angela Elaine Taylor--Art
Aurea Galler--Healthcare
Aziana Rivera--Apparel/Fashion
Beth Camac--Hospitality
Beverly A. Felton--Healthcare
Beverly A. Finley--Music
Bobbie M. Kidwell--Government
Brenda Kemp--Janitorial
Brittany Farley--Business
Carolyn R. Jenkins--Entertainment
Cenequa Nikkole Gaston--Life Coaching
Charlene P. DiNobile--Healthcare
Cheryl E. Williams--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Christy Mazzarisi--Food/Beverages
Cindi Baney--Financial Services
Cindy Mahealani Sellers--Alternative Medicine
Crystal Garrett--Healthcare
Crystal N. Burton--Environmental Services
Dana M. Ashford--Education
Dana S. Diaz--Motivational Speaker
Daniella Ordonez--Publishing
Davida M. Coleman--Spirituality
Dawne Christine--Mental Health Care
Deanna L. Miller--Automotive
Delia A. Gonzalez--Life Coaching
Diana B. Lawrence--Education
Dorene Lewis--Ministry
Doyin Fashakin--Event Services
Dree Berry--Hospitality
Ebony N. McMillan--E-Commerce
Eileen McCaughern--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Elizabeth Anderson--Healthcare
Emma Curtis--Law/Legal Services
Estyn Elan--Apparel/Fashion
Haley Mazanec--Entertainment
Heather Dzubinski--Travel
Heather Scott--Animal Care
Heather M. Purdom--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Iolanda J. Logan--Equestrian
Jada L. Sullivan--Community
Janet L. Alden-Rahi--Human Resources/HR
Jennifer A. Jones--Government
Jennifer A. Wills--Apparel/Fashion
Jennifer L. Perri--Coaching
Jessica Stavale--Alternative Medicine
Jocelyn Mull--Ministry
Johanna Greeson--Education
Joyce M. Anderson--Beauty/Cosmetics
Kameela Gulley--Education
Karen Vessella--Education
Karen Wilson--Education
Karen M. Silk--Real Estate
Kathryn B. Shorey-Munro--Insurance
Katie Day Winchenbach--Technology
Kay Kizer--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Kay Earlene Kienast--Technology
Keisha M. Crossland--Retail Industry
Kerry McCarthy--Education
Kim Keck--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Kimberly Bailey--Real Estate
Kimberly Hills--Funeral Services
Kimberly Kathleen--Consulting
Kimberly Sears--Apparel/Fashion
Kimberly V. Porter--Education
Kristen Seneca--Art
Kristina D. Burns--Healthcare
Kymberly I. Kaslar--Automotive
Lacy Kelly--Health/Fitness
LaTisha Wells--Life Coaching
Laura J. Toto--Retail Industry
Lauren Casey--Mental Health Care
Laurie Gunter Mantz--Healthcare
Leslie Anne Washington--Food/Beverages
Leslie F. Thomas--Law/Legal Services
Linda Joseph--Life Coaching
Linda R. Horton--Government
Lucinda Louise Carr--Financial Services
Maria Martinez--Beauty/Cosmetics
Maria Teresa Young--Government
Marion Gasby--Apparel/Fashion
Martha Ramos--Nutrition/Wellness
Mary D. DiSano--Alternative Medicine
Mary J. Drayton-Dennison--Education
Meaghan C. Blackwell--Entertainment
Mia McCain Cook--Publishing
Michelle Paczesny--Coaching
Millian M. Ugbomah--Retail Industry
Mital Palmer--Healthcare
Movita Johnson Harrell--Mental Health Care
Nadine O. Shaw-Landesvatter--Consulting
Nancy Mangano--Entertainment
Nancy Smith--Dental Hygiene
Niasha M. Clemons--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Nicki Craver--Financial Services
Niki Rowe Cross--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Patrice A. Graves--Transportation
Phyllice V. Johnson Cooper--Healthcare
Priscilla Luevano--Financial Services
Rebecca Clements--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Rebecca Engle--Education
Reta Moser--Journalism
Rhonda Allen--Financial Services
Ritamarie A. Gammage--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Robyn Sykes--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Rosita Quinones--Public Health
Sandra Burgette Miller--Publishing
Sandra Robertson--Agriculture
Sandra A. Obeng--Government
Sanya Kerney--Education
Sara M. Lewis--Education
Sarah Coupland--Advertising/Marketing
Sharina Craver--Financial Services
Sharon Arrindell--Mental Health Care
Shawan Na--Mental Health Care
Shawn E. Barnett--Financial Services
Sherri N. Hatton--Education
Shevonica M. Howell--Education
Sonia Ponchak--Accounting
Sonya Herburger--Publishing
Sparkles S. Harris--Publishing
Stephanie Hand--Consulting
Sylvia Hoehns Wright--Art
Tamecca S. Rogers--Education
Tammie Campbell--Autrhor
Theresa Freeman--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Therisa Y. Callier--Education
Tonia E. McGeorge--Massage Therapy
Tonya D--Dance Instruction
Toshua Shelton-Wiggins--Social Services
Tugsoyun Davaadorj--Beauty/Cosmetics
Wendy L. Weber--Jewelry
Yeku-Yeku Baker--Coaching
Zion Hiritho--Consulting
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. For more information about P.O.W.E.R. visit www.powerwoe.com
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit Nomination Form - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized (powerwoe.com) to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
