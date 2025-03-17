National Kidney Partners Foundation Launches with Carly Hamid as Executive Director
New Organization Aims to Support Kidney Patients with Advocacy and Resources
Hudson, FL, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The National Kidney Partners (NKP) Foundation, a newly established organization supported by National Kidney Partners, has appointed Carly Hamid as its first Executive Director. Hamid, a kidney transplant recipient, brings a combination of personal experience and professional expertise to the role. Having undergone two years of dialysis before her transplant 12 years ago, she now leads the foundation’s efforts to improve support systems for kidney patients across the country.
Hamid’s background includes nearly a decade in the technology sector, where she focused on operational efficiency, program development, and leadership. Her experience managing complex projects is expected to inform the foundation’s development of programs and advocacy initiatives aimed at addressing the needs of kidney patients.
The NKP Foundation’s patient-centered mission is supported by Dr. Lani Paxton, CEO of National Kidney Partners, and the organization’s medical team. According to NKP physicians, patients who feel connected to a supportive community are more likely to remain engaged in their treatment plans and adhere to medical advice.
The foundation’s board includes professionals with expertise in kidney health and patient care. Nephrologists Dr. Michael Brucculeri and Dr. Ameen Waheed, both with National Kidney Partners, contribute specialized knowledge in kidney disease management. Dr. Lani Paxton provides strategic oversight, while Dr. Janice Piro offers additional medical perspective. Mr. Phil Marcelus, a kidney patient and business professional, adds a firsthand patient viewpoint to the board’s efforts. Together, they aim to advance kidney care, support research, and provide resources for patients.
Under Hamid’s direction, the NKP Foundation plans to focus on improving access to care, expanding available resources, and building a community for kidney patients through partnerships and advocacy. The organization seeks to address gaps in support for those navigating kidney disease.
For more information about the NKP Foundation and its work, visit https://nkpfoundation.us.
Contact
Carly Hamid
727-863-5418
https://nkpfoundation.us
