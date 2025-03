Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Welcomes New Members

Farmingdale, NY, March 15, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York welcomes its newest members who will be included as part of the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide online website:About New MembersStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide recognizes its new members for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed below:Judith Finke--BeautyLaron L. Wilson--Entertainment, FashionMelvin A. Waxman--TravelDave C. Packett--EducationJoe Krzywicki--Consumer Goods/FoodRobert E. Gooding--Transportation and LogisticsCarmilla Nicole Taylor--HealthcareSean I. Degnan--EngineeringEdwin J. Mazoué--Real Estate, GovernmentKelsey M. Coppa--ConstructionCalum Steven McArthur--Oil and GasRichard W. Durkes--FinanceJon E. Elder--Property Management, ManufacturingAlex M. Wizner--Transportation- food productsSherri N. Hatton--Alexis V. Machado--HospitalityJames W. Grant--Healthcare, ManagementRobbie J. Messmer--Publishing, AdvocacyHarold T. Hixson--Defense, GovernmentJason R. Miettunen--Restoration ServicesHenry Chico-Villanueva--GovernmentJack R. Matthews--AerospacePhilip J. Bristow--AgricultureJustin M. Harrison--Asphalt pavingNichole D. Grzych--PublishingChris Q. Ticey--Food and BeverageElizabeth M. Foley--LegalMaurice M. Patten--HealthcareBetty D. Tran--BeautyShahzib Sarfraz--IT, FinanceCouncill C. Rudolph--HealthcareJonathan D. Schultz--Architecture, ConstructionTiffany D. Ruby--HealthcareLeigha A. Genduso--Animal careRendell E. Drew--EducationRyan R. Schwartzkopf--Recreation/SportsShannon N. Klinge--Real EstateCynthia Coreen Black--InsuranceMichael L. Tirak--SecurityChristy Hambright-Carter--Arts and RecreationGalen Pauling--PublishingNathan J. Gallagher--ConstructionJohn K. Jolley--Human ServicesJohn A. Lasalandra--HospitalityLester E. Hendrickson--EducationGeorge V. Bogdanich--MediaWayne P. Doucet--Community ServicesAbout Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.