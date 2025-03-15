Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Welcomes New Members
Farmingdale, NY, March 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York welcomes its newest members who will be included as part of the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide online website:
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide recognizes its new members for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed below:
Judith Finke--Beauty
Laron L. Wilson--Entertainment, Fashion
Melvin A. Waxman--Travel
Dave C. Packett--Education
Joe Krzywicki--Consumer Goods/Food
Robert E. Gooding--Transportation and Logistics
Carmilla Nicole Taylor--Healthcare
Sean I. Degnan--Engineering
Edwin J. Mazoué--Real Estate, Government
Kelsey M. Coppa--Construction
Calum Steven McArthur--Oil and Gas
Richard W. Durkes--Finance
Jon E. Elder--Property Management, Manufacturing
Alex M. Wizner--Transportation- food products
Sherri N. Hatton--
Alexis V. Machado--Hospitality
James W. Grant--Healthcare, Management
Robbie J. Messmer--Publishing, Advocacy
Harold T. Hixson--Defense, Government
Jason R. Miettunen--Restoration Services
Henry Chico-Villanueva--Government
Jack R. Matthews--Aerospace
Philip J. Bristow--Agriculture
Justin M. Harrison--Asphalt paving
Nichole D. Grzych--Publishing
Chris Q. Ticey--Food and Beverage
Elizabeth M. Foley--Legal
Maurice M. Patten--Healthcare
Betty D. Tran--Beauty
Shahzib Sarfraz--IT, Finance
Councill C. Rudolph--Healthcare
Jonathan D. Schultz--Architecture, Construction
Tiffany D. Ruby--Healthcare
Leigha A. Genduso--Animal care
Rendell E. Drew--Education
Ryan R. Schwartzkopf--Recreation/Sports
Shannon N. Klinge--Real Estate
Cynthia Coreen Black--Insurance
Michael L. Tirak--Security
Christy Hambright-Carter--Arts and Recreation
Galen Pauling--Publishing
Nathan J. Gallagher--Construction
John K. Jolley--Human Services
John A. Lasalandra--Hospitality
Lester E. Hendrickson--Education
George V. Bogdanich--Media
Wayne P. Doucet--Community Services
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
