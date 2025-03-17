Samantha's Outings Celebrates a Year of Empowerment and Community Engagement for Individuals with Autism
What Samantha's Outings has done in one year and where they will go in the future.
San Diego, CA, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Samantha's Outings, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of young adults and adults with Autism, proudly commemorates its first anniversary. Founded by Sarah Vasquez in 2024, the organization has made significant strides in fostering community, providing social opportunities, and advocating for autistic individuals that have aged out of the system.
Mission and Vision
Inspired by Sarah Vasquez's personal experiences with her daughter, Samantha, who is 21 years old, Samantha's Outings was established to address the critical gap in support services for young adults with Autism aging out of educational programs at 22. Recognizing the challenges families face in finding suitable programs, jobs, professional support and the necessity for peer interaction, the organization aims to offer enriching experiences and social settings for adults with Autism.
Key Accomplishments in the First Year
Monthly Social Events: Samantha's Outings has launched its first twelve monthly gatherings at the Encinitas Elks Lodge #2243 in Cardiff, CA, providing a dedicated night out for families and caregivers of special needs adults. Attendees enjoy evenings filled with live music, dancing, and camaraderie, fostering a sense of community and belonging. They've become hubs for synergistic relationships between the families and other professionals that help those families.
In year two Samantha's Outings will begin its acquisition of transportation vehicles. They believe this will be accomplished by April. A dedicated van for transporting participants and care givers to weekly half day outings, including trips to local museums, the zoo, and other attractions will benefit the participants and provide rest for their families. These efforts are crucial in enhancing mobility and access to community resources for young and adults with Autism.
Community Partnerships: The Outings have established collaborations with specialized self-determination teachers, educators, therapists, and athletic trainers, positioning Samantha's Outings as a hub for special needs services and support within the community.
Looking Ahead
Building on the momentum of the past year, Samantha's Outings plans to expand its services by:
Securing a fleet for weekly outings: Continuing fundraising efforts to purchase vans, facilitating regular excursions and enhancing participants' engagement with the broader community.
Establishing a Home Base: Exploring opportunities to create a dedicated space offering living facilities for this ever growing population. The facilities aim to provide continued education, job training, exercise, all of the activities one would expect to have in a respected live in facility. Samanthas Outings aims on teaching a variety of job training courses; most specifically Samantha's Outings will teach participants the needed skills to manage various types of groves and flower fields on a larger property in North County San Diego. They are also examining working with non verbal telepathic Autistics as this field continues to grow, requires examination and they continue to be a hub for relationships.
Mission and Vision
Inspired by Sarah Vasquez's personal experiences with her daughter, Samantha, who is 21 years old, Samantha's Outings was established to address the critical gap in support services for young adults with Autism aging out of educational programs at 22. Recognizing the challenges families face in finding suitable programs, jobs, professional support and the necessity for peer interaction, the organization aims to offer enriching experiences and social settings for adults with Autism.
Key Accomplishments in the First Year
Monthly Social Events: Samantha's Outings has launched its first twelve monthly gatherings at the Encinitas Elks Lodge #2243 in Cardiff, CA, providing a dedicated night out for families and caregivers of special needs adults. Attendees enjoy evenings filled with live music, dancing, and camaraderie, fostering a sense of community and belonging. They've become hubs for synergistic relationships between the families and other professionals that help those families.
In year two Samantha's Outings will begin its acquisition of transportation vehicles. They believe this will be accomplished by April. A dedicated van for transporting participants and care givers to weekly half day outings, including trips to local museums, the zoo, and other attractions will benefit the participants and provide rest for their families. These efforts are crucial in enhancing mobility and access to community resources for young and adults with Autism.
Community Partnerships: The Outings have established collaborations with specialized self-determination teachers, educators, therapists, and athletic trainers, positioning Samantha's Outings as a hub for special needs services and support within the community.
Looking Ahead
Building on the momentum of the past year, Samantha's Outings plans to expand its services by:
Securing a fleet for weekly outings: Continuing fundraising efforts to purchase vans, facilitating regular excursions and enhancing participants' engagement with the broader community.
Establishing a Home Base: Exploring opportunities to create a dedicated space offering living facilities for this ever growing population. The facilities aim to provide continued education, job training, exercise, all of the activities one would expect to have in a respected live in facility. Samanthas Outings aims on teaching a variety of job training courses; most specifically Samantha's Outings will teach participants the needed skills to manage various types of groves and flower fields on a larger property in North County San Diego. They are also examining working with non verbal telepathic Autistics as this field continues to grow, requires examination and they continue to be a hub for relationships.
Contact
Samantha's OutingsContact
Sarah Vasquez
760-774-1916
www.samanthasoutings.com
sarahrbrinkley@gmail.com
Sarah Vasquez
760-774-1916
www.samanthasoutings.com
sarahrbrinkley@gmail.com
Categories