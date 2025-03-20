Pestguard to Conduct Comprehensive Fumigation of St. Petersburg High School
Pestguard, Florida’s leading privately owned fumigation company, has been selected to perform a full-structure fumigation of St. Petersburg High School.
St. Petersburg, FL, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The project, commencing on March 17, 2025 and continuing to March 21, 2025, will be executed with the highest industry standards to ensure the school’s facilities remain safe and pest-free. As one of Florida’s largest private fumigation companies, Pestguard is trusted by institutions and commercial clients for its expertise and reliability. As one of Florida’s largest privately owned fumigation companies, Pestguard is trusted by institutions and commercial clients for its expertise, reliability, and commitment to safety. This fumigation will target Drywood termites helping to preserve the historic integrity of St. Petersburg High School while ensuring a healthy Termite free environment for students and staff.
“St. Petersburg High School is an iconic institution, and we are honored to be entrusted with this critical project,” said Roger Mensing, President of Pestguard. “Our team is committed to delivering a thorough and effective treatment while maintaining the highest safety standards.”
Why Fumigation is Essential
Comprehensive Treatment: Fumigation penetrates all areas of the structure, ensuring no hidden infestations remain.
Preservation of Historic Buildings: As one of Florida’s oldest high schools, St. Petersburg High School requires specialized care to maintain its structure.
Safety First: Pestguard follows stringent safety protocols, working closely with school officials to ensure minimal disruption.
With over 32 years of experience, Pestguard has built a reputation for excellence in pest control services. Unlike many competitors, Pestguard does not use subcontractors, ensuring quality control and accountability throughout the entire process.
For more information on our fumigation services, visit pestguardtermite.com or contact Pestguard at 941-358-3863
Contact for St. Petersburg High School:
Paul Toman
Phone 727-638-2654
tomanp@pcsb.org
Media Contact:
Roger Mensing, President Pestguard Commercial Services Inc.
Phone: 941-358-3863
email: ro-d@pestguardtermite.com
Website: pestguardtermite.com
Categories