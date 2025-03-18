Delve Into the Psyche and Explore the Unknown
Debut poetry collection from "365 Days of Divine Feminine" author, Morgan Migliorisi.
Surprise, AZ, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Persephone wanted to descend into the Underworld. Don't you?
From the mind of Morgan Migliorisi (author, 365 Days of Divine Feminine Wisdom) comes her debut poetry collection, Dance with Dusk.
Dance with Dusk takes readers on a journey into the psyche to meet the Unknown, within and without. With themes of duality: light and dark, life and death, horror and humor, and touches of the occult, Dance with Dusk is a unique poetry experience for souls navigating life as a human.
Dance with Dusk publishes March 20, 2025 in paperback and eBook via Amazon KDP.
The author is happy to provide physical or PDF copies for reviews, and is available for interviews, podcasts, etc.
morganmigliorisi.com/books
From the mind of Morgan Migliorisi (author, 365 Days of Divine Feminine Wisdom) comes her debut poetry collection, Dance with Dusk.
Dance with Dusk takes readers on a journey into the psyche to meet the Unknown, within and without. With themes of duality: light and dark, life and death, horror and humor, and touches of the occult, Dance with Dusk is a unique poetry experience for souls navigating life as a human.
Dance with Dusk publishes March 20, 2025 in paperback and eBook via Amazon KDP.
The author is happy to provide physical or PDF copies for reviews, and is available for interviews, podcasts, etc.
morganmigliorisi.com/books
Contact
Morgan MigliorisiContact
480-600-0849
morganmigliorisi.com
480-600-0849
morganmigliorisi.com
Multimedia
Categories