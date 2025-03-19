Addressing the Growing Crisis in Pain Management Medication Access
PMC Pharmacy Advocates for Transparent, Collaborative Solutions to Reduce Risk and Ensure Patient Care - A Path Forward for Pain Management Medication Access
Horsham, PA, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Addressing the challenges surrounding pain management medication access requires a proactive, transparent approach that balances patient needs with regulatory responsibilities. In the Delaware Valley, chronic pain patients, pharmacists, and prescribers face increasing difficulties in securing necessary medications due to supply constraints, regulatory pressures, and shifts in pharmacy availability. PMC Pharmacy works collaboratively with stakeholders to find sustainable solutions that reduce risks and ensure patient care.
One of the key challenges is the current cap on the quantity of controlled medications that pharmacies can purchase. While these caps are designed to prevent misuse and diversion, they have not evolved to reflect population growth or the ongoing needs of chronic pain patients. As a result, many pharmacies reach their limits quickly, impacting access for patients who are trying to follow their doctor’s instructions.
Compounding this issue, the closure of large retail pharmacies has redirected many patients to smaller, independent pharmacies. These businesses, already operating within strict purchase limits, are often unable to accommodate the increased demand. At the same time, wholesalers, facing regulatory scrutiny in the fight against illicit drug activity, are hesitant to adjust medication allocations — even when it is clear that patients with legitimate needs are affected.
“This is not an issue of compassion or willingness to help — pharmacists are being forced to make impossible decisions,” said owner Brian Dunleavy. “They are stuck between the medical needs of patients and supply chain constraints. The result is a system that disproportionately harms patients who rely on consistent access to vital medications.”
PMC Pharmacy believes that a multi-faceted approach is necessary to navigate these challenges effectively. This includes fostering partnerships between prescribers, pharmacists, and wholesalers to better anticipate demand and secure appropriate medication supplies. Open dialogue and strategic planning will help align inventory with patient needs while maintaining necessary safeguards.
Key Areas for Improvement:
Adjust Medication Caps: Ensure that purchase limits on controlled medications reflect evolving community needs and population growth.
Support Chronic Pain Patients: Establish clear, patient-focused exceptions to prevent chronic pain sufferers from being disproportionately affected by allocation limits.
Enhance Collaboration: Promote transparent, data-driven partnerships between prescribers, pharmacists, and wholesalers to align supply with patient demand.
Advocate for Reform: Raise awareness of the broader impact of medication access limitations and support policy initiatives that create a balanced, patient-centered approach.
Implementing these strategies requires time, coordination, and industry-wide commitment. PMC Pharmacy urges regulators, wholesalers, and policymakers to recognize the real-world impact of current limitations and to take steps toward meaningful improvements that prioritize patient well-being.
PMC Pharmacy remains dedicated to finding practical, transparent solutions that reduce risk while ensuring patients receive the medications essential to their quality of life. By fostering collaboration and embracing a proactive path forward, stakeholders can help mitigate access challenges and create a system that works for both patient care and regulatory oversight.
PMC Pharmacy is a Medication Management Company Serving Long Term Care Facilities, Home Health Agencies, Assisted Living Facilities, Group Homes, Hospice Organizations, Continuing Care Retirement Communities and Medical At Home Patients.
PMC Pharmacy acts as a conduit between the Health Caregiver and the Patient.
Serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey & Delaware.
