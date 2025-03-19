OneShare Health Fosters Mission in Motion Initiative Through Giving Back During Volunteer Days to Support Local Communities
Irving, TX, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OneShare Health employees from the Irving, Texas, and Akron, Ohio offices recently came together in service, volunteering at OurCalling in Dallas, Texas, and the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank in Akron, Ohio. These efforts align with OneShare Health’s deep-rooted commitment to fostering a strong sense of community among both its Members and employees.
OneShare Health’s Mission in Motion initiative serves as the foundation for the organization’s charitable outreach, emphasizing the importance of giving back and making a positive impact. The company actively seeks opportunities to support those in need, reinforcing its values of compassion, unity, and service.
“Our team is always looking for ways to extend a helping hand to our communities,” said Jeremy Farmer, Ministry Chaplain at OneShare Health. “Volunteering at OurCalling and the Akron Food Bank allowed us to live out our mission by directly impacting individuals and families who rely on these organizations for support.”
OurCalling, a faith-based nonprofit in Dallas, provides crucial resources to individuals experiencing homelessness, while the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank plays a vital role in fighting food insecurity in Ohio. OneShare Health employees dedicated their time to assisting with food distribution, meal preparation, and other essential services, embodying the organization’s core belief in faith-driven outreach.
OneShare Health remains committed to finding new ways to serve, always looking to strengthen the bonds between employees, Members, and the broader community. Through initiatives like Mission in Motion, the organization continues to be a force for good, ensuring that acts of kindness and generosity remain at the heart of its operations.
For more information about OneShare Health and its community initiatives, please visit www.OneShareHealth.com. OneShare Health is a faith-based health care sharing ministry dedicated to providing an affordable, flexible, and innovative solution for individuals and families seeking a health care alternative rooted in community and compassion. Guided by Christian principles, OneShare Health seeks to positively impact lives through service and giving.
About OneShare Health
OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry based in Irving, Texas, dedicated to helping individuals and families access quality, affordable health care. As a nonprofit organization, OneShare Health facilitates the sharing of medical expenses among its members, providing an innovative alternative to traditional health insurance that aligns with Christian principles. With a commitment to transparency, integrity, and compassion, OneShare Health is transforming the health care experience for its members by offering comprehensive health care solutions that prioritize affordability, accessibility, and community.
Media Contact:
For media inquiries or more information about OneShare Health, please contact:
Emily Harris at eharris@OneShareHealth.com
Cell: 903-279-8865
OneShare Health’s Mission in Motion initiative serves as the foundation for the organization’s charitable outreach, emphasizing the importance of giving back and making a positive impact. The company actively seeks opportunities to support those in need, reinforcing its values of compassion, unity, and service.
“Our team is always looking for ways to extend a helping hand to our communities,” said Jeremy Farmer, Ministry Chaplain at OneShare Health. “Volunteering at OurCalling and the Akron Food Bank allowed us to live out our mission by directly impacting individuals and families who rely on these organizations for support.”
OurCalling, a faith-based nonprofit in Dallas, provides crucial resources to individuals experiencing homelessness, while the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank plays a vital role in fighting food insecurity in Ohio. OneShare Health employees dedicated their time to assisting with food distribution, meal preparation, and other essential services, embodying the organization’s core belief in faith-driven outreach.
OneShare Health remains committed to finding new ways to serve, always looking to strengthen the bonds between employees, Members, and the broader community. Through initiatives like Mission in Motion, the organization continues to be a force for good, ensuring that acts of kindness and generosity remain at the heart of its operations.
For more information about OneShare Health and its community initiatives, please visit www.OneShareHealth.com. OneShare Health is a faith-based health care sharing ministry dedicated to providing an affordable, flexible, and innovative solution for individuals and families seeking a health care alternative rooted in community and compassion. Guided by Christian principles, OneShare Health seeks to positively impact lives through service and giving.
About OneShare Health
OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry based in Irving, Texas, dedicated to helping individuals and families access quality, affordable health care. As a nonprofit organization, OneShare Health facilitates the sharing of medical expenses among its members, providing an innovative alternative to traditional health insurance that aligns with Christian principles. With a commitment to transparency, integrity, and compassion, OneShare Health is transforming the health care experience for its members by offering comprehensive health care solutions that prioritize affordability, accessibility, and community.
Media Contact:
For media inquiries or more information about OneShare Health, please contact:
Emily Harris at eharris@OneShareHealth.com
Cell: 903-279-8865
Contact
OneShare HealthContact
Emily Harris
833-550-1545
onesharehealth.com
Emily Harris
833-550-1545
onesharehealth.com
Categories