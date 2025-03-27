Leisure Fantasy Joins Forces With the World's Greatest Roleplaying Game. Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass Now Available on DnDBeyond.
1985 Games is teaming up with DnDBeyond to make Obojima available digitally. It's now easier than ever to start your own island adventure in a world full of whimsy and wonder.
Portland, OR, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Obojima is a brand new campaign setting from 1985 Games that's designed to work with 5th Edition Dungeons & Dragons. Inspired by classic anime, video games, and movies, Obojima invites you to come get lost in an unforgettably whimsical world. This lo-fi fantasy setting encourages you to relax, enjoy the ride, and use your creativity. Embark on a one of a kind adventure filled with spirits, 80’s technology, mystery, and more! Obojima wants new and seasoned roleplayers alike to experience this beautiful world of leisure fantasy.
Partnering with DnDBeyond makes it easier than ever to access everything Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass has to offer. Once unlocked, everything will be fully integrated with your account and adventures can begin. Obojima content can be used in any 5th Edition D&D campaign.
What you can expect from this whimsical world?
- 3 new species options, like the mysterious Dara and the frog-like Nakudama.
- 2 new skills: break and fix things with Mechanics, or find ingredients and parts with Salvaging.
- 20 new feats, including sword-fighting, species evolutions, and faction feats.
- 48 new magic items, like keytars, lunar weapons, even flame-trail-leaving bicycles.
- 50 new spells: use Jolt to power ancient machines back to life, make weapons out of vegetables, sculpt sand to your whim, or even create magical train stops.
- 60 new monsters and NPCs: spirit companions, legendary monsters, corrupted creatures, and more.
- 11 new subclasses: origami-wielding wizards, mask-wearing bards, potion-brewing barbarians, and the Obojima community-created sheep dragon monk.
- A brand new, one-of-a-kind potion-brewing system that can be seamlessly integrated into other campaigns. Includes over 60 ingredients and 180 new potions.
Get rolling with Obojima and DnDBeyond now.
https://marketplace.dndbeyond.com/category/DBRVOJLXV
