Ivanti Partners with Project Hosts to Accelerate FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 Compliance Journey
Goldsboro, NC, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ivanti, the enterprise software company that provides a comprehensive IT and security cloud-based platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Project Hosts as part of its journey toward extending and accelerating its FedRAMP and DoD service, with plans to achieve DoD IL5 and FedRAMP High certification. This collaboration will empower Ivanti to strengthen its cloud services’ security posture while expanding its footprint within the federal government sector.
Ivanti provides government organizations with solutions that reduce operational costs and wasteful spending while proactively reducing security risk and improving IT and end-user productivity. Ivanti has a comprehensive technology stack that can be leveraged by government CIOs and CISOs – giving IT and security teams feature rich software solutions that scale up or down based on their organizations’ needs to enable, secure and manage employees' efficiency.
As Ivanti moves forward in this critical process, Project Hosts will serve as the Managed Security Service Provider, leveraging their FedRAMP Authorized GSS One platform and FasTrack process to guide Ivanti in achieving FedRAMP authorization. Ivanti aims to streamline its compliance journey, ensuring its services consistently meet the stringent standards required by government agencies.
“Partnering with Ivanti is a significant step in our mission to help organizations achieve compliance with ease and efficiency,” said Raymond DeAvila of Project Hosts. “We are committed to providing the support and expertise needed for a successful compliance journey.”
The engagement will focus on the necessary processes and documentation required for FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 compliance, ensuring Ivanti is fully prepared to meet the demanding requirements of federal agencies.
“We are committed to delivering secure and compliant solutions to our federal customers,” said Karl Triebes, Ivanti Chief Product Officer. “This partnership with Projects Hosts is a major step forward and, importantly, will allow us to accelerate our journey towards FedRAMP High and IL5 certification and meet the highest security standards required by government departments and agencies. We are excited to be on this journey and believe that achieving this important certification will enhance our credibility and further expand our market reach.”
Learn more about Ivanti’s federal solution offerings here.
About Ivanti
Ivanti breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive. Ivanti has created the first purpose-built technology platform for CIOs and CISOs – giving IT and security teams comprehensive software solutions that scale with their organizations’ needs to enable, secure and elevate employees' experiences. The Ivanti platform is powered by Ivanti Neurons - a cloud-scale, intelligent hyper automation layer that enables proactive healing, user-friendly security across the organization, and provides an employee experience that delights users. Over 40,000 customers, including 85 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to meet challenges head-on with its end-to-end solutions. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.
About Project Hosts
Project Hosts is a recognized industry leader helping independent software vendors (ISVs) achieve compliance for their cloud-based applications quickly, efficiently and economically. We provide a Platform as a Service (GSS One) which allows you to inherit security controls required to meet the compliance standards for HITRUST, StateRAMP, FedRAMP, DoD Impact Levels 2, 4 or 5 and CMMC. Learn more by visiting www.projecthosts.com.
Contact
Project HostsContact
Jacob Laverty
(434) 401-1088
www.projecthosts.com
