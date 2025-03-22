Kislak Family Foundation Awards $100,000 Grant to Florida Literacy Coalition
Maitland, FL, March 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Florida Literacy Coalition (FLC) has been awarded a $100,000 grant by the Kislak Family Foundation to support adult education and literacy initiatives across Florida. This contribution will fund online English conversation and citizenship classes, as well as local grants for community-based family literacy programs.
“Through literacy and education, we gain the tools to help ourselves and our families achieve goals and dreams that will enhance our lives,” says Tom Bartelmo, CEO of the Kislak Family Foundation. “The Florida Literacy Coalition is a perfect partner for our foundation’s focus on supporting innovation and leadership in education. We are proud to support this impressive organization and its vital work.”
This support addresses a critical need in Florida, where approximately 24% of adults perform at the lowest literacy level. “This grant will have a significant impact on the programs and students that we serve,” says Greg Smith, Executive Director of the Florida Literacy Coalition. “It’s an honor to have our work recognized and supported by a foundation whose founder, the late Jay I. Kislak, was a business and philanthropic leader in Florida for more than 65 years.”
As part of this initiative, the Florida Family Literacy Initiative is offering grants of up to $10,000 to Florida schools and educational organizations to establish or expand family literacy programs. These programs aim to break the intergenerational cycle of illiteracy by engaging two generations in learning together. The grant application for the 2025 cycle is now available on the FLC website (https://floridaliteracy.org/family_literacy_applications.html). Interested organizations must submit their proposals electronically by April 23, 2025.
This partnership between the Kislak Family Foundation and the Florida Literacy Coalition represents a significant step towards improving literacy rates and educational opportunities for Florida residents across generations.
About the Kislak Family Foundation
The Kislak Family Foundation is a private philanthropic foundation established in 1992 to support leadership and innovation in the fields of education, arts and humanities, animal welfare and environmental preservation, and other charitable endeavors in the United States and abroad. Based in Miami Lakes, Florida, the foundation provides grant funding to a wide range of nonprofit organizations and projects. For more information about the Kislak Family Foundation, visit www.kislakfamilyfoundation.org.
About the Florida Literacy Coalition
Established in 1985, The Florida Literacy Coalition promotes, supports, and advocates for the effective delivery of quality adult and family literacy services in the state of Florida. As a statewide umbrella literacy organization and the host of Florida’s State Literacy Resource Center, FLC provides a range of services to support more than 250 adult education, literacy and family literacy providers throughout Florida. Special emphasis is placed on assisting community-based literacy organizations with their training and program development needs. For more information about FLC, visit www.floridaliteracy.org.
Contact
Florida Literacy CoalitionContact
Dana Williams
407-246-7110 ex 202
https://floridaliteracy.org
