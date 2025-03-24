Idaho Roofing Contractors Receives Prestigious National Pinnacle Sustainability Award
Meridian, ID, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Idaho Roofing Contractors has been named a recipient of the Pinnacle Sustainability Award by Owens Corning Roofing, a national leader in roofing materials and innovation. This prestigious award is presented annually to a select group of contractors who demonstrate an ongoing commitment to sustainable business operations and environmental stewardship.
According to Owens Corning Roofing, the Pinnacle Sustainability Award “recognizes Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Preferred Contractors who demonstrate ongoing commitment towards creating a business that contributes to the environmental health of our world through advancing the sustainability of their company’s operations, such as adopting energy efficient practices, reducing waste, advancing recycling, or other measures that help decrease its footprint.”
The award was presented during the Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Conference, an exclusive event that brings together top-tier contractors from across the nation to celebrate excellence and leadership in the roofing industry.
“Being recognized with the Pinnacle Sustainability Award is a tremendous honor,” said David Dickman, Marketing Manager at Idaho Roofing Contractors. “We made some thoughtful changes to our operations to be better stewards of the environment. The great part is those changes also lowered our operational costs. It’s a win-win—we’re lowering costs and doing our part to help the environment.”
As part of its sustainability efforts, Idaho Roofing Contractors transitioned its fleet to fuel-efficient vehicles to significantly reduce fuel use and emissions. Unused materials from roofing projects were conserved and reused for future projects to minimize waste. Job scheduling was also optimized to reduce unnecessary driving and homeowners were assisted with energy-saving solutions like attic ventilation assessments and solar-powered attic vents to lower energy use and improve efficiency.
Idaho Roofing Contractors is a member of the Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Preferred Contractor network, a status held by only a select group of contractors who meet rigorous standards for craftsmanship, customer service, and business integrity.
Homeowners are encouraged to schedule a free roof inspection and video assessment offering peace of mind from an award-winning, environmentally responsible roofing company.
To learn more, visit www.idahoroofingcontractors.com or call 208-921-7821.
About Idaho Roofing Contractors
Idaho Roofing Contractors is a trusted, locally owned roofing company serving the Treasure Valley. Known for delivering high-quality roofing solutions, exceptional service, and a commitment to sustainability and community values, the company is proud to be part of the elite Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Preferred Contractor network.
Media Contact:
David Dickman
Marketing Manager, Idaho Roofing Contractors
208-921-7821
david@idahoroofingcontractors.com
