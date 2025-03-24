Sci-Fi Sequel "Arise from the Shadow of Ashes" Released
Willingboro, NJ, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Clark has released "Arise from the Shadow of Ashes," the sequel to his science fiction novel "Shadow of Ashes." The book continues the story set in 2145, focusing on humanity's conflict with the Ul'ears.
The sequel expands upon the themes of identity, loyalty, and technological advancement introduced in the first novel, which received positive reviews for its narrative and accessible exploration of complex ideas.
Clark, a U.S. Navy veteran and IT professional, stated that the new book "represents not just a continuation of the story, but an expansion of the universe and themes that readers connected with in the first book."
"Arise from the Shadow of Ashes" is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and select bookstores via Ingram Sparks distribution.
Contact: James Clark
Email: jclark@jamesclarkauthor.com
Website: jamesclarkauthor.com
