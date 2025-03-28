Author Rebekah Kastelan's New Audiobook, "Redeemed," is an Inspirational Memoir Documenting How the Author’s Life Was Transformed Through Her Faith and Perseverance

Recent audiobook release “Redeemed: Bought for a Price, Broken for a Purpose” from Audiobook Network author Rebekah Kastelan is a stirring and thought-provoking autobiographical account that explores the author’s journey of overcoming the pain and darkness in her life and exploring faith in a deeply personal way.