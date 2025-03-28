Author Rebekah Kastelan's New Audiobook, "Redeemed," is an Inspirational Memoir Documenting How the Author’s Life Was Transformed Through Her Faith and Perseverance
Recent audiobook release “Redeemed: Bought for a Price, Broken for a Purpose” from Audiobook Network author Rebekah Kastelan is a stirring and thought-provoking autobiographical account that explores the author’s journey of overcoming the pain and darkness in her life and exploring faith in a deeply personal way.
North Tonawanda, NY, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rebekah Kastelan, who currently lives with her family in Western New York, has completed her new audiobook, “Redeemed: Bought for a Price, Broken for a Purpose”: a powerful and compelling memoir that documents how, through exploring her faith and self-worth, the author was rescued from the brink of despair and found a way to take back control of her life.
Author Rebekah Kastelan is a graduate of the University at Buffalo, where she studied psychology. She is employed by the health department, where she coordinates services for children with special needs. Rebekah and her family enjoy traveling, camping, hiking, and white-water rafting, and she is an active member of her church and community.
“What do you do when pain and brokenness force their way into life?” writes Kastelan. “What about when life deals you a blow that you're not sure you can recover from? Should you try to avoid the pain, move through it as quickly as possible, or numb it until it passes? Could there be any value in suffering? How you handle pain and how you allow others to experience their pain reveals what you believe to be true about yourself, others, and God. What do you do when life inscribes words on your heart that you wish weren't there? Words like shame, fear, hopelessness and bitterness.
“My adoptive mother would tell me, ‘I got you out of the gutter, and I can put you back there.’ She was right. I did start out and travel through some very dark places in my life, but I did not remain there. I have God to thank for that! Not the God that fancy religious people told me about, but the God that I got to know for myself. This is the story of a life redeemed in so many beautiful ways!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Rebekah Kastelan’s new audiobook is a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit. Deeply personal and candid, Kastelan shares her story with the hope of connecting with others who have faced similar pain and darkness in their lives, showing them that there is always hope for a better tomorrow.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Redeemed: Bought for a Price, Broken for a Purpose” by Rebekah Kastelan through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
