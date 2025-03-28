Author Ruth Lindeck Forman's New Audiobook, "Soul to Soul: Connection and Communication," is an Enlightening Guide to Achieving Personal and Spiritual Connections
"Soul to Soul: Connection and Communication" from Audiobook Network author Ruth Lindeck Forman is a poignant and engaging manual aimed at helping listeners from all walks of life find their destinies, realize they matter, and discover how to connect with themselves and others through daily practices and changing their perspectives.
Woodland Hills, CA, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ruth Lindeck Forman has completed her new audiobook, “Soul to Soul: Connection and Communication.” This twenty-five year heartfelt labor of love thought-provoking series that presents a positive, mindful, and compelling personal and intercultural communication global paradigm moving forward in the twenty-first century.
In “Soul to Soul: Connection and Communication,” communication expert octogenarian Ruth Lindeck Forman takes listeners through enlightening and light-hearted conversations that aim to enhance, inspire, and uplift them to promote well-being, civility, and inclusion. This listener-friendly journey is supported by science, woven with connections to nature, and covers socio-political issues such as racism and diversity. These ideas encourage compassion and understanding for the listeners and others.
“The four sections of the book include ‘Soul to Soul Connection,’ ‘Soul to Soul Communication,’ ‘Soul to Soul Intercultural Communication,’ and ‘Appendix,’” writes Forman. “Soul to Soul Connection’ presents core jewels that consist of source-connection, the essence of each person, and how to connect to that within ourselves and hopefully all others. The hand-dome concept reveals why each person solely feels, thinks, acts, speaks, and writes as they do. This also fosters inclusion.
“‘Soul to Soul Communication’ focuses on forty communication topics that benefit personal and virtual communication. These offer insightful, powerful, and practical tools. When combined, integrated, and applied, they provide a thoughtful and comprehensive command of communication to precisely express the intension and meaning of your message.”
“‘Soul to Soul Intercultural Communication’ presents an uplifting chapter, ‘Embracing Diversity.’ Necessary nuances, cultural styles, tables, and numerous topics enlighten to bridge communication gaps. These elevate comfort, trust, understanding, and appreciation so people are more willing to reach out to each other.”
“‘The Appendix offers “Positive Solutions to Maintain Harmony,” “Thank you,” and Author’s Journey. Forman, the daughter of ethical, inclusive, and optimistic, immigrant parents, shares their experiences in Nazi Germany. Although her parents were always grateful that the United States offered refuge, the separation from loved ones created an underlying trauma. Overcoming medical challenges and sensitivities, Forman recounts adventuresome travels with husband Lee to thirty-five countries, and living among locals on the tiny, exotic Nevis-isle in the West Indies. Charming, engrossing stories of Nevis folks and fellow humanity highlight how they triumphed or serenely accepted their challenges with dignity.
Appendix continues with “A Time to Pause and Reflect,” which provides an opportunity after each chapter to integrate the information and create your personal transformative guide. The thoughtful Epilogue finalizes your pleasant audio narration.
Whether you are living a fortunate life or struggling, through no fault of your own, the following is the author’s hope: listening to Soul to Soul Connection and Communication further inspires you to be and do your best, and take advantage of life’s callings. Then, as you approach the final days of your physical life’s journey, you can say that although I have a few minor regrets, I am glad I lived the life I lived.
Ruth reminds us that we can always choose to respond positively or negatively and sensitively or insensitively. Likewise, we choose to honor or dishonor ourselves and others. These are our choices, and they are a formative facet of our character and the energy we radiate.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ruth Lindeck Forman’s new audiobook is a vital tool to help guide listeners to a more joyous and peaceful existence with the world around them. Drawing from years of personal experiences and practices, “Soul to Soul: Connection and Communication” will help listeners find comfort, confidence, joy, self-actualization, and ultimately, community.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Soul to Soul: Connection and Communication” by Ruth Lindeck Forman through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon. Sequential References are available for download to the listener with purchase of the audiobook.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ruth Lindeck Forman’s new audiobook is a vital tool to help guide listeners to a more joyous and peaceful existence with the world around them. Drawing from years of personal experiences and practices, “Soul to Soul: Connection and Communication” will help listeners find comfort, confidence, joy, self-actualization, and ultimately, community.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Soul to Soul: Connection and Communication” by Ruth Lindeck Forman through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon. Sequential References are available for download to the listener with purchase of the audiobook.
