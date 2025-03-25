Mary Alice Moore Leonhardt is Being Featured in the Top 100 Lawyers as the 2025 Connecticut Attorney of the Year
Mary Alice Moore Leonhardt is the 2025 Attorney of the Year in the State of Connecticut for her exemplary work in the field of Health Care Law.
Hartford, CT, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mary Alice Moore Leonhardt is the founding member of Moore Leonhardt & Associates LLC, Hartford, Connecticut. She has successfully served a diverse client base for 4 decades. This includes holding demanding titles such as general, regulatory, and litigation counsel, making her practice both prestigious and prolific. Her exemplary practice has extended to licensed healthcare providers and healthcare businesses across the integrated delivery system ranging from medical and nursing practices, clinics, hospitals, home care agencies, assisted living and long-term care facilities, and medical transportation services (ambulance, livery and taxicab). Her experience in the healthcare regulatory arena is vast and impactful, having served in a multitude of capacities while advising clients regarding governance, operational, corporate compliance, board of director’s fiduciary duties and relationships, Freedom of Information Act responses and responses to subpoenas, and business and organizational modeling, development and collaboration with key stakeholders, including insurers. She has promoted healthcare quality and access through newsletters, seminar presentations, and advocacy for or against legislation. She assists employers and individuals in employment relationship matters (contracting, licensing and credentialing, discipline, separation, and termination). For over 30 years, Ms. Moore Leonhardt served as general counsel to Campion Ambulance Service, Inc. She is general counsel to the Connecticut Chiropractic Association, Inc., several medical practices and healthcare businesses. She regularly counsels home care service providers, urgent care centers, medical group practices, ambulance and emergency medical service providers, small businesses and licensed healthcare providers. Ms. Moore Leonhardt has also counseled several non-profit associations and organizations in all aspects of their organizational and service needs.
In preparation for her illustrious career, Ms. Moore Leonhardt earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Georgetown University in 1978 and practiced as a registered nurse from 1978-1984. In 1984, she received her Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School and then embarked upon her legal career. Admitted to practice in Connecticut, Ms. Moore Leonhardt represents clients before all levels of Connecticut courts and a multitude of state agencies, the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the Supreme Court of the United States. Revered for her unparalleled legal acumen and rigorous advocacy, Ms. Moore Leonhardt is a fierce litigator who has successfully tried cases to juries and courts in complex medical, employment and business cases. Ms. Moore Leonhardt works directly with government relations consultants on legislative and regulatory matters, often meeting with the executive and legislative branch representatives of the state government and judiciary, along with members of the U.S. Congressional delegation and U.S. Department of Justice. As an active watchdog of anti-trust and fraud and abuse issues involving healthcare providers, she has frequently met with state and federal agency officials, including the Attorney General, his staff, and Department of Justice officials in Connecticut and Washington, D.C., on anti-trust and Medicare fraud matters.
Passionate about giving back to her community, Ms. Moore Leonhardt provides recovery and intervention support services to individuals suffering from addictions and chronic illnesses. For many decades, she has served as a volunteer board member for Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers CT, Inc. and dedicates her time to assisting students, lawyers and judges to find and secure recovery and wellness. She is also an avid supporter of Jane Doe, Inc., a non-profit organization devoted to supporting victims of trauma and suffering from domestic violence. She is also active in many professional legal and healthcare organizations.
Ms. Moore Leonhardt is devoted to her family and lives purposefully. Using a “dynamic work life integration” approach to her life, allows her to intermingle her love of quality time with family and good friends, reading, music and art, golf and swimming, with her rewarding professional work and service to others.
