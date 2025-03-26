Urologist Dr. Andrew Winer Joins New York Health
Ridge, NY, March 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Urologist Dr. Andrew Winer. Dr. Winer will see patients at 86 Saint Felix Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217.
Dr. Winer received his Doctor of Medicine degree at SUNY Stony Brook School of Medicine.Following his Urology Residency at Downstate, he then moved across the East River for a two-year fellowship in Urologic Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Dr. Winer is associated with Kings County Hospital Center, Woodhull Medical Center, and SUNY Downstate Medical Center.
His clinical interests include the treatment of urologic malignancies and studying the impact of cancer in an underserved population that is typically underrepresented in publications.
“I am passionate about mentoring the next generation of physicians and urologists and hope to continue that at New York Health,” said Dr. Winer. Dr. Winer is also the president-elect of the medical board of Kings County Hospital Center.
About New York Health
New York Health (NYHealth) is the premier center for primary and specialty care services. Our network of outstanding physicians specialize in endocrinology, family medicine, internal medicine, physical therapy, nephrology, rheumatology, surgery, urology, OB/GYN, and interventional spine and pain. At NY Health, we are dedicated to healthcare excellence and provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
About New York Health
New York Health (NYHealth) is the premier center for primary and specialty care services. Our network of outstanding physicians specialize in endocrinology, family medicine, internal medicine, physical therapy, nephrology, rheumatology, surgery, urology, OB/GYN, and interventional spine and pain. At NY Health, we are dedicated to healthcare excellence and provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
