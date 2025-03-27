Karen E. West Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Rehoboth, DE, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Karen E. West of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance.
About Karen E. West
Currently retired, Karen spent over 40 years in the financial industry. A distinguished leader in her field, West was the first female vice president of the major investment firm Vanguard Group and has held key roles there such as principal, fund controller, and member of the board of directors. West is an expert in mutual funds, financial compliance, IRAs, ETFS, 401Ks, and investments.
Raised in Sussex County, Delaware, West’s family owned a grocery store, and her chores included managing the books for the business. Her mother encouraged her to pursue a career in accounting, so she enrolled in the business program at Goldey-Beacom College in Newark, Delaware. West, who was accustomed to the small-town camaraderie with her parents’ customers, was unhappy with the program until an advisor at the school suggested she include investment studies in her curriculum. She enjoyed this part of the program and decided to focus her efforts exclusively on a career in investment.
West’s first job after college was keeping track of the books for Rollins Broadcasting Company. Less than a year later, she took a position at the Sears Roebuck’s acceptance department, working as an accounting department manager from 1966 until 1970 in their commercial paper area. Then, she was recruited by Wellington Management Company as the company was preparing to launch its money market funds division. She spent the next four years with the company, serving in a variety of roles and gathering the experience that eventually led her to her successful career with Vanguard.
In 1974, West left Wellington Management Company to become the fund controller for the Vanguard Group, where she rose through the ranks over the next several decades. During her time there she was honored with numerous awards including a Quality Award, the Vanguard Strategic Thinking Award, and the Vanguard Award of Excellence. She was also featured in the book, "The Vanguard Experiment." Eventually, West was named principal of the company and became its first female vice president. She retired in 1999, and just one year later was invited to return to the company’s board of directors, where she served until 2014.
West has received multiple honors from P.OW.E.R. She was named a Woman of the Month for both June and November 2023 and was recognized with a Distinction Award. West has also received P.O.W.E.R.’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which is one of the highest recognitions a P.O.W.ER. members can receive. In addition, she has been selected for numerous awards from Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide; she was chosen as their Professional of the Year - Financial/Mutual Funds and Fiscal Compliance in 2022 and has been honored with their Lifetime Achievement Award.
Actively involved in volunteer work, West is chairwoman and chair of investments for the Epworth United Methodist Church and has become an ordained deacon in the United Church of Christ.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
