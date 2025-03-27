PopPop Fest Brings International Pop Sensation to Venice Beach on June 7-8, 2025
Kpop and Beyond Music festival on legendary Venice Beach, CA. All ages family event.
Los Angeles, CA, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Koncerts LLC is thrilled to announce the inaugural PopPop Fest, an all-ages international music festival set to take place on the iconic Venice Beach on June 7th and 8th, 2025. This two-day event will showcase a dynamic lineup of artists from across Asia and the United States, with a special emphasis on K-Pop and K-Pop influenced acts.
Attendees can look forward to performances by renowned artists such as KangDaniel, Kep1er, H1-Key, Young Posse, 82Major, Rescene, 2KBaby, Bowkylion, IChillin', 2Ectasy, and Gabe Watkins. Beyond the music, PopPop Fest will offer Random Play Dance challenges, contests, fan activations, VIP meet-and-greet opportunities, and more, providing fans with an immersive and unforgettable experience.
PopPop Fest is designed as an all-ages event, with safety top of mind. Attendees under 18 must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or parent-approved chaperone.
Tickets are now available for purchase. For more information on the lineup, festival guidelines, and to secure your tickets, please visit www.poppopfest.com.
Media Contact:
PR & Marketing Inquiries
Email: marketing@poppopfest.com
Phone: 310-432-2826
About Koncerts LLC:
Koncerts LLC is the producer of PopPop Fest, dedicated to delivering exceptional live music experiences that celebrate diverse cultures and genres. PopPop Fest
Join us at PopPop Fest 2025 for an unparalleled celebration of international pop music on the beautiful shores of Venice Beach.
www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/a4s5ty8vyxj6hyr4h3dct/ABmnCrIUydawA3lXhHAmQ6k
Attendees can look forward to performances by renowned artists such as KangDaniel, Kep1er, H1-Key, Young Posse, 82Major, Rescene, 2KBaby, Bowkylion, IChillin', 2Ectasy, and Gabe Watkins. Beyond the music, PopPop Fest will offer Random Play Dance challenges, contests, fan activations, VIP meet-and-greet opportunities, and more, providing fans with an immersive and unforgettable experience.
PopPop Fest is designed as an all-ages event, with safety top of mind. Attendees under 18 must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or parent-approved chaperone.
Tickets are now available for purchase. For more information on the lineup, festival guidelines, and to secure your tickets, please visit www.poppopfest.com.
Media Contact:
PR & Marketing Inquiries
Email: marketing@poppopfest.com
Phone: 310-432-2826
About Koncerts LLC:
Koncerts LLC is the producer of PopPop Fest, dedicated to delivering exceptional live music experiences that celebrate diverse cultures and genres. PopPop Fest
Join us at PopPop Fest 2025 for an unparalleled celebration of international pop music on the beautiful shores of Venice Beach.
www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/a4s5ty8vyxj6hyr4h3dct/ABmnCrIUydawA3lXhHAmQ6k
Contact
Koncerts LLCContact
Robert Ramirez
310-922-6120
Poppopfest.com
Robert Ramirez
310-922-6120
Poppopfest.com
Categories