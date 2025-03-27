Neil Fink Joins Associated Insurance and Risk Management Advisors as Vice President, Producer
Rolling Meadows, IL, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Associated Insurance and Risk Management Advisors has announced that Neil Fink has joined the company as vice president and producer. Fink has over 21 years of experience in commercial and personal insurance.
"We’re thrilled to welcome Neil to the Associated team,” said our COO, Jon Zabikow. “His deep industry experience and genuine commitment to clients make him a perfect fit for our culture. He’s built a strong personal brand in the Twin Cities, and we’re excited to see that reputation continue to grow here.”
Fink previously co-owned an independent, third-generation property and casualty agency in the Twin Cities for 13 years. In his new role, he will focus on expanding the Associated’s presence in the region and strengthening client relationships.
"I am thrilled to join Associated and help bring Associated's deep expertise and broad industry knowledge to the Twin Cities' insurance market,” said Fink. “Associated's combination of large market capabilities with the exceptional client service of an independent agency is unique, and something I am very excited to be part of.”
For more information about Associated and their comprehensive insurance services, please visit www.associated.cc.
About Associated
Associated, founded in 1890, is a privately-owned insurance and risk management advisor, committed to going above and beyond, offering property & casualty insurance, employee benefits, high-net-worth personal insurance, 401k, and individual life and health insurance. Associated collaborates with businesses and individuals locally and nationally to provide a variety of specialized and customizable insurance plans. Associated is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, with additional offices in the Chicagoland area, as well as in Atlanta, Georgia, and Cincinnati, Ohio.
Contact
Grace Sikora
847-427-3404
www.associated.cc
