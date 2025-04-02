Author Melissa Page's New Audiobook, "Job 2013," is a Profound Memoir That Reflects Upon the Author’s Healing from Addiction and the Transformative Power of Faith

Recent audiobook release “Job 2013” from Audiobook Network author Melissa Page recounts the author’s harrowing journey through loss, addiction, and struggle, paralleling the biblical story of Job. From the depths of despair, Melissa finds hope and restoration as she shares her poignant story of faith, healing, and overcoming insurmountable odds.