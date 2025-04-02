Author Melissa Page's New Audiobook, "Job 2013," is a Profound Memoir That Reflects Upon the Author’s Healing from Addiction and the Transformative Power of Faith
Recent audiobook release “Job 2013” from Audiobook Network author Melissa Page recounts the author’s harrowing journey through loss, addiction, and struggle, paralleling the biblical story of Job. From the depths of despair, Melissa finds hope and restoration as she shares her poignant story of faith, healing, and overcoming insurmountable odds.
Anchorage, AK, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Melissa Page, a graduate of the Eshleman School of Pharmacy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has completed her new audiobook, “Job 2013”: a poignant memoir of resilience and spiritual renewal in the face of profound adversity that chronicles the author’s struggles with loss, addiction, and despair, ultimately revealing a path to redemption and healing.
“I was lost and broken in chronic pain and addiction,” writes Page. “But God stepped into my life and brought restoration, just like He did to Job. The Lord restored to Job twice what he had lost, and he lived to see many generations of his sons and grandchildren enjoy a good life because of what God gave back to him. The same God is still at work today! In 2013, I lost my amazing forty-acre farm in the Virginia mountains, my marriage, my health, my horses, and the ability to walk. At about 310 pounds, I stopped looking at the scale. Everyone, everyone I knew gave up on me. I was advised to apply for disability. I despaired of life and had a great plan to end mine. I didn't believe I would ever walk again, ever be able to work again. But God.
“This is the story of how a modern-day Job rose from the ashes. The Lord delivered me from overwhelming emotional, mental, and physical addictions that were rooted in dark brokenness. I was so depressed and had been for so long that I believed survival was impossible without drugs. I am not talking about street drugs: heroin, cocaine, and meth. Under the care of medical professionals, taking prescription drugs as prescribed, I became a total addict. They could see the brokenness, but not fix it.”
The author continues, “If you are engulfed in addiction, brokenness, depression, and suicide today, please read my story. There is no reason for me to be alive and thriving today. But God. He reached down and picked me up from the middle of my disastrous life. He washed me clean. He set me free from all of it. He still can. He still does. But God!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Melissa Page’s new audiobook is a testament to the enduring power of faith and the transformative grace of God, serving as a beacon of hope for those grappling with addiction, depression, and the crushing weight of despair. Through candid storytelling, “Job 2013” offers a raw and unflinching look at Melissa's journey from brokenness to restoration, encouraging listeners to find hope in their darkest moments through having faith in the Lord.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Job 2013” by Melissa Page through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
