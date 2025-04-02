Author Teniecka Drake's New Audiobook, "The Gift of Finding God's Love," is a Powerful Memoir and Series of Poems Serving as a Testimony to God’s Unending Love for All
Recent audiobook release “The Gift of Finding God’s Love: Guilt and Shame Turned into My Shine Guilt and Shame Turned into My Shine” from Audiobook Network author Teniecka Drake is a compelling and faith-based collection of poems designed to awaken listeners to the potency of God’s love, and how he can provide strength and encouragement to endure life’s most difficult challenges.
Maricopa, AZ, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Teniecka Drake, a veteran of the US Air Force, has completed her new audiobook, “The Gift of Finding God’s Love: Guilt and Shame Turned into My Shine Guilt and Shame Turned into My Shine”: a stirring and thought-provoking guide designed to help listeners discover the ways in which God’s love is always present, even in the midst of life’s hardest moments.
“This book wants to show God's love as a special gift,” writes Teniecka. “It is something so beautiful and yet mysterious, that it has to be found. Once that love is found, it is something very precious to hold on to. The type of unconditional love that God gives is only found in him. This is a personal testimony and poems to share ways on how to find God and realize that he cares. When God loves us, he shows us in only ways he can. At times, we may have to endure some trials and tribulations. As long we lean on him, we will never be alone. In our hardest and sometimes darkest moments, we will find God's gift for us. God loves us, and that is a gift worth searching for-worth even more, knowing it is given freely.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Teniecka Drake’s new audiobook will captivate listeners as they discover the road to tapping into the unyielding gift of God’s love, and how he can provide strength in the face of daunting pressure and struggle. Engaging and heartfelt, “The Gift of Finding God’s Love” will provide listeners with the tools and inspiration to open themselves up to the Lord, leaving a lasting impact on people from all walks of life and of different faiths.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Gift of Finding God’s Love: Guilt and Shame Turned into My Shine Guilt and Shame Turned into My Shine” by Teniecka Drake through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
