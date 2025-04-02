New Book from The Oaklea Press Cites Research Supporting Claims a Shift in Human Consciousness is Underway
Just published by The Oaklea Press, a book investigating claims of a huge shift in consciousness and attitudes among Americans and others in western culture based on more than a hundred interviews with researchers.
Richmond, VA, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a book just released by The Oaklea Press, “Return to Eden: A Christian Perspective on the Big Shift,” bestselling author, Stephen Hawley Martin, investigates claims by professional prognosticators and so-called spiritual gurus and channelers that proclaim that humanity is undergoing a huge shift that will completely change our world.
Martin said, “Some people think the Big Shift is what’s happening in Washington, and it’s impossible to deny that a revolution is currently underway in government and politics. What’s happening there is related, of course, but that change stems from something that goes much deeper than politics. Based on more that a hundred interviews with near death survivors and conversations with researchers at the Division of Perceptual Studies [DOPS] at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and others studying the phenomenon of consciousness, I can say with certainty that our worldview—how we look at the world—is fundamentally changing. My new book explains how—as well as what is likely to occur as a result.”
“Return to Eden: A Christian Perspective on the Big Shift” has just been published by The Oaklea Press Inc. and is available on Amazon as an ebook in Kindle, ASIN: B0F24JV8WL, for $4.99 and in trade paperback, ASIN: B0F2J68F7G, for $10.99, in casebound hardcover, ASIN: B0F2GB9GZ4 for $18.95, and as an audio book, ASIN: B0F2CYXKHV for $4.99.
The Oaklea Press (www.oakleapress.com) was founded in 1995 and publishes primarily business management, metaphysical, and self-help titles.
