Gudnak, by Chaotic Great, Kickstarter Breaks Record for the Top Square Card Expandable Card Game Ever
North Reading, MA, March 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gudnak: The Marvorren Expansion has broken the record for the highest-funded expandable card game using exclusively square cards that is set in a dying fantasy universe.
With a Kickstarter campaign that soared past its funding goal like a glorious Bullgryff, Gudnak now holds the throne as the world’s top expandable card game where every card is exactly as tall as it is wide.
“We always believed in Gudnak’s ability to shatter records,” said Tim, co-founder of Chaotic Great Games and proud card-shape purist. “When people asked ‘Why the square cards?’ we said, ‘Shut up about the square cards.’”
Gudnak, known for its awesome gameplay and difficult to pronounce name, has gained a cult following of players who talk almost exclusively about the difficulty of finding good storage solutions for their non-standard cardboard addiction. With new expansions like the Marvorren Expansion adding to the number of problematically shaped game pieces they own Gudnak is less a game and more a difficult puzzle.
People are saying:
- “Why are the cards square?”
The campaign’s success has cemented Gudnak’s place in tabletop history—proving the innovation is still possible in an industry dominated by the tyranny of the 2.5” x 3.5”.
Stretch goals unlocked include:
- A comic book that is unfortunately rectangular
- A digital version in the works
For more information, press assets, or to schedule an interview with an innovator, contact tim@chaoticgreat.games.
Contact
Chaotic Great Games
Tim OBrien
508-813-8531
gudnak.com
