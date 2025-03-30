Revolution Academy Acquires 65 Acres for New Upper School in Summerfield, NC, Landmark Purchase Sets Stage for Enhanced Education in Guilford County
Greensboro, NC, March 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Revolution Academy, a tuition-free public charter school serving Guilford County, proudly announces the purchase of 65 acres of land. This transformative acquisition paves the way for a cutting-edge upper school campus for grades 6-12 in Summerfield. Currently housed in rented space at Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, the school’s new facility will eventually serve 784 students daily, delivering a top-tier education grounded in tradition, patriotism, and academic excellence.
This expansion promises to elevate educational opportunities for Guilford County families while spotlighting Summerfield as a growing hub of innovation. The new campus will build on Revolution Academy’s strong foundation, offering a rigorous curriculum and shaping future leaders, all while preserving the town’s rural charm.
To fund this vision, Revolution Academy is launching its Revolution Rising capital campaign, effective today. The initiative will support the land purchase and construction of modern facilities designed to inspire students. Community backing through donations and partnerships will be key to its success.
“We’re thrilled to take this bold step for Guilford County families,” said John Nosek, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “This land is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to redefine education in Summerfield, and with Revolution Rising, we invite our community to help us build something extraordinary.”
Principal Michele Harris added, “Our students deserve a campus that reflects their potential—a place to dream big and excel. This upper school will be a beacon of hope for Summerfield, and we’re ready to rally behind Revolution Rising to make it a reality.”
The Revolution Rising campaign begins this week, urging donors, businesses, and supporters to contribute to his historic project. Funds will create advanced classrooms, technology, athletic spaces, and more, ensuring Revolution Academy remains a leader in charter education.
For more, visit Revolution Academy at https://rarhinosk12.com/.
Contact
Terry Helms
336-203-3690
