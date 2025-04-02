Valerian Ruminski to Perform One-Night-Only Concert in Lakewood Opera and Broadway Favorites Featured at WovenSmart’s Experience Studio on April 12

WovenSmart will host Bravo & Broadway: A Night of Timeless Melody on Friday, April 12, from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring internationally renowned opera singer Valerian Ruminski. The concert will showcase a mix of opera, Broadway, and Sinatra in an intimate setting at the Lakewood-based experience studio. Ruminski, whose career includes performances at the Metropolitan Opera and major venues worldwide, will bring his acclaimed vocal talents to the stage for this one-night-only event.