Valerian Ruminski to Perform One-Night-Only Concert in Lakewood Opera and Broadway Favorites Featured at WovenSmart’s Experience Studio on April 12
WovenSmart will host Bravo & Broadway: A Night of Timeless Melody on Friday, April 12, from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring internationally renowned opera singer Valerian Ruminski. The concert will showcase a mix of opera, Broadway, and Sinatra in an intimate setting at the Lakewood-based experience studio. Ruminski, whose career includes performances at the Metropolitan Opera and major venues worldwide, will bring his acclaimed vocal talents to the stage for this one-night-only event.
Cleveland, OH, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Internationally acclaimed opera singer Valerian Ruminski is set to perform in a one-night-only concert titled Bravo & Broadway: A Night of Timeless Melody at WovenSmart, a multidisciplinary experience studio in Lakewood. The event will take place Friday, April 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the studio’s Detroit Avenue location.
Ruminski, a bass known for his powerful voice and commanding stage presence, has performed at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, and Opera de Monte Carlo. His repertoire for the evening will include a blend of opera, Broadway, and classic American standards, featuring music from Puccini, Verdi, Gershwin, and Sinatra.
The singer’s career spans performances with the Dallas Opera, Santa Fe Opera, and Florida Grand Opera, as well as international appearances in Denmark, China, and Ireland. A recipient of the Lincoln Center Martin Segal Award and the Richard Tucker Prize, Ruminski is also the founder and artistic director of Nickel City Opera in Buffalo, New York.
“This is an extraordinary opportunity to witness a masterful voice in an intimate, community-centered space,” said Renee Martinez, founder of WovenSmart. “We’re honored to host Valerian and to share this musical journey with our guests.”
The concert is part of WovenSmart’s mission to create community-focused events that blend creativity, mindfulness, and the performing arts.
Seating is limited, and reservations are recommended.
Ruminski, a bass known for his powerful voice and commanding stage presence, has performed at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, and Opera de Monte Carlo. His repertoire for the evening will include a blend of opera, Broadway, and classic American standards, featuring music from Puccini, Verdi, Gershwin, and Sinatra.
The singer’s career spans performances with the Dallas Opera, Santa Fe Opera, and Florida Grand Opera, as well as international appearances in Denmark, China, and Ireland. A recipient of the Lincoln Center Martin Segal Award and the Richard Tucker Prize, Ruminski is also the founder and artistic director of Nickel City Opera in Buffalo, New York.
“This is an extraordinary opportunity to witness a masterful voice in an intimate, community-centered space,” said Renee Martinez, founder of WovenSmart. “We’re honored to host Valerian and to share this musical journey with our guests.”
The concert is part of WovenSmart’s mission to create community-focused events that blend creativity, mindfulness, and the performing arts.
Seating is limited, and reservations are recommended.
Contact
WovenSmartContact
Renee Martinez
216-716-9770
www.wovensmart.com
Renee Martinez
216-716-9770
www.wovensmart.com
Categories