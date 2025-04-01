ASG Invites You to "Just Screw It"
ASG, a Cleveland-based manufacturer and supplier of precision fastening tools and systems is making its first of many bold moves this (fiscal) year: a bold new rebrand.
Cleveland, OH, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ASG Announces Bold Rebrand: "Just Screw It"
ASG, a global leader in precision fastening solutions, is proud to unveil its new brand identity, complete with a striking new tagline: "Just Screw It."
Inspired by the relentless drive for performance and precision that defines both elite athletes and world-class manufacturers, ASG’s new slogan reflects its commitment to efficiency, reliability, and getting the job done right.
"Fastening is at the core of everything we do," said Mike Barnes, General Manager of ASG. "We wanted a brand identity that speaks directly to our customers—engineers, production teams, and manufacturers who know that precision and speed matter. 'Just Screw It' embodies our dedication to providing the highest-quality fastening solutions with no compromises."
The refreshed branding reinforces ASG’s focus on innovation and problem-solving in assembly automation, robotics integration, and precision torque control. The company remains committed to delivering industry-leading solutions with the same expertise and customer support that manufacturers have trusted for decades.
The new branding will roll out across all ASG platforms, product packaging, and marketing materials in the coming weeks. For more information on ASG’s fastening solutions, visit asg-jergens.com.
About ASG:
ASG is ISO 9001:2015 certified as well as an A3 Certified Robotic Integrator. They have been offering products and solutions for the assembly industry since 1976. A complete line of torque control products and precision fastening equipment is offered through ASG Express, Precision Fastening, and Automation product groups and includes electric and pneumatic torque control drivers, automated fastening systems, torque testers, workstation accessories, precision screw presenters, automatic tape and label dispensers, the X-PAQ™ System, and more. For more information visit http://www.asg-jergens.com.
Kelly Samardak
216-706-6419
asg-jergens.com
