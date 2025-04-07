Author Tammie Lynne's New Audiobook, "In the Dead of Night," Centers Around a Nurse Who Somehow Finds Herself Involved in a Decades Old Case of Political Espionage

Recent audiobook release “In the Dead of Night” from Audiobook Network author Tammie Lynne is a riveting novel that centers around Tammy Mitchell, a geriatric nurse who finds herself reunited with a former flame nearly four decades later, only to discover he needs her help in tracking down something his father has stolen that could cost Canada its place amongst world powers.