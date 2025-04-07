Author Tammie Lynne's New Audiobook, "In the Dead of Night," Centers Around a Nurse Who Somehow Finds Herself Involved in a Decades Old Case of Political Espionage
Recent audiobook release “In the Dead of Night” from Audiobook Network author Tammie Lynne is a riveting novel that centers around Tammy Mitchell, a geriatric nurse who finds herself reunited with a former flame nearly four decades later, only to discover he needs her help in tracking down something his father has stolen that could cost Canada its place amongst world powers.
New York, NY, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tammie Lynne, who has been writing articles, short stories, blog posts, and rough drafts of novels for close to forty years, has completed her new audiobook, “In the Dead of Night”: a riveting story of a nurse who, after being reunited with an old friend forty years later, finds herself involved in a mission to recover a stolen object that could risk all of Canada’s future.
“Tammy Mitchell is a geriatric nurse in the care ward of Grand Forks Hospital in British Columbia. She lives in Midway, in the house she inherited from her mother when she passed five years previous,” writes Lynne.
“Michael Bransen is in the Royal Canadian Dragoons, focused on a personal mission of finding what his father took. While on medical leave to recover from an ‘accident’ that happened when he was stationed over in Syria, he has been brought back to Canada for treatment and ends up in Tammy's ward due to lack of extra beds in the main hospital.
“The last time they had been together was that fateful September night when she had been twelve and he fifteen. He disappeared with his mother and little brother, and she'd been left standing in the driveway, alone, hurting, and afraid her heart would never heal. She never forgot about him, nor he her, and now after nearly forty years, they have been thrown back into each other's lives because of the very same reason they had once been torn apart.
“His father's poor judgment in trying to pay off a gambling debt to a Canadian Mafia family may very well have cost Canada the chance to stand with her head high among the great powers around the world. The bad guys will do whatever it takes to stop the brothers from trying to right that bad choice, including hurting the ones they love.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Tammie Lynne’s new audiobook will captivate listeners as they follow along on Tammy’s journey to help Michael before it’s too late, even if it costs her everything in the process. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “In the Dead of Night” is sure to keep listeners on the edge of their seats, leaving them eager for more right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “In the Dead of Night” by Tammie Lynne through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
