Author John Roberts's New Audiobook, “With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall,” is a Cautionary Tale About the Corrosive Effects of Systemic Racism
Recent audiobook release “With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall” from Audiobook Network author John Roberts tells the powerful story of Quentin Marshall, an African American man falsely charged with raping and murdering a white woman. Despite his protestations of innocence, Quentin is quickly tried, found guilty, and sentenced to death in a horrific miscarriage of justice.
Upper Marlboro, MD, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John Roberts, a retired college administrator and professor of English and folklore, has completed his new audiobook, “With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall”: a poignant and gripping novel that centers around Quintin Marshall, a young Black man wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit.
During his career, author John Roberts held positions at the University of Missouri, the University of Pennsylvania, the Ohio State University, and the University of Houston. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Tusculum College, a Master of Arts in English from Columbia University, and a PhD in English from the Ohio State University. Dr. Roberts has taught and continues to publish in the fields of literature, folklore, and African American studies. In addition to numerous articles and book chapters, he has published two scholarly books. More recently, he published his first novel entitled “Redemption: The Story of Bert and His Boys.”
Set in a fictional small town in South Carolina during the late 1950s and early 1960s, “With Eyes Wide Open” chronicles the gripping tale of Quentin Marshall, an African American man wrongfully accused of the rape and murder of Carley Andrews, a young white woman. In a community plagued by prejudice and racism, Quentin's desperate claims of innocence fall on deaf ears as he is swiftly apprehended, tried, and sentenced to death in the electric chair.
Unfolding through a series of intertwined monologues, this novel presents a vivid portrait of the corrosive impact of racism on the actions, beliefs, thoughts, and decisions of those who bear witness to the unfolding tragedy. And readers gain profound insights into the personal motivations that drive the different characters—some actively participating, others vehemently opposing, and a few silently complicit—as they stand as silent witnesses to the injustices within the system with their eyes wide open.
Published by Audiobook Network, author John Roberts’s new audiobook is an unflinching exploration of the human consequences when bigotry collides with a flawed justice system. Through its powerful portrayal of individuals caught within the grip of racism's malevolence, “With Eyes Wide Open” will compel listeners to confront the profound inequalities that persist within society, urging them to keep their eyes open and advocate for change.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall” by John Roberts through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
