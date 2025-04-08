Author John Roberts's New Audiobook, “With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall,” is a Cautionary Tale About the Corrosive Effects of Systemic Racism

Recent audiobook release “With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall” from Audiobook Network author John Roberts tells the powerful story of Quentin Marshall, an African American man falsely charged with raping and murdering a white woman. Despite his protestations of innocence, Quentin is quickly tried, found guilty, and sentenced to death in a horrific miscarriage of justice.