Sal Pasciuto Honored as Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Billerica, MA, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sal Pasciuto of Billerica, Massachusetts, has been named Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in food service.
About Sal Pasciuto
Sal Pasciuto is a technical sales manager for Holton/Profile Foods. He provides expertise as a food scientist and technical baker, having trained in Belgium and Germany as an executive pastry chef. Pasciuto specializes in manufacturing and supplying bakery stabilizers and ingredients throughout the United States and Canada.
In addition to his current role, Pasciuto previously served as a corporate pastry chef for Marriott hotels, working on the executive grand opening team for hotel openings. He has demonstrated at various food trade shows and appeared on ABC's Good Morning America.
Pasciuto is affiliated with the Epicurean Club of Boston. He received his B.S. in food service from the University of Massachusetts.
When not working, Sal enjoys travel, fine dining, and family activities with his wife Caroline and their five children.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Sal Pasciuto
Sal Pasciuto is a technical sales manager for Holton/Profile Foods. He provides expertise as a food scientist and technical baker, having trained in Belgium and Germany as an executive pastry chef. Pasciuto specializes in manufacturing and supplying bakery stabilizers and ingredients throughout the United States and Canada.
In addition to his current role, Pasciuto previously served as a corporate pastry chef for Marriott hotels, working on the executive grand opening team for hotel openings. He has demonstrated at various food trade shows and appeared on ABC's Good Morning America.
Pasciuto is affiliated with the Epicurean Club of Boston. He received his B.S. in food service from the University of Massachusetts.
When not working, Sal enjoys travel, fine dining, and family activities with his wife Caroline and their five children.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories