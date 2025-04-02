Patricia Kness Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Savage, MN, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Kness of Savage, Minnesota, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for March 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of fine arts. Kness will be included in the Spring 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Patricia Kness
Kness is an artist with over 50 years of experience at Patricia Kness Fine Art Studios. Her portfolio includes hundreds of works spanning various subjects, from twenty-minute apple studies to portraits, landscapes, and still-life flowers.
A recipient of numerous awards for her work, Kness has earned The Lambert and Emma Wallace Cadwallader Prize for Portraiture from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. Her award-winning portrait was showcased at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in May 1993.
Kness’ work in oils and watercolors continues to reach new audiences through gallery exhibitions. Galleries interested in selling her pieces can view her portfolio at www.patriciakness.com In the near future, Patricia hopes to organize a four-generation art show, including herself, her son-in-law, two granddaughters, grandson, two great granddaughters, niece, and nephew.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access P.O.W.E.R.'s nomination form for consideration.
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
