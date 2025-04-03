KPAI Strengthens Sales Leadership to Deliver Transparent, Results-Driven Programmatic Advertising

KPAI Hires Programmatic Veterans to Tackle $36B Ad Waste. KPAI, a CONDISTA company, adds Arnie Magana (ex-Hearst) and Previn Naidu (ex-Taboola) to lead its guaranteed-KPI programmatic platform. With 20% of ad budgets wasted (Statista), KPAI’s AI-driven service offers Performance-backed contracts, Hands-on campaign execution, and App UA specialization. Backed by 25+ years of media expertise.