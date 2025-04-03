KPAI Strengthens Sales Leadership to Deliver Transparent, Results-Driven Programmatic Advertising
KPAI Hires Programmatic Veterans to Tackle $36B Ad Waste. KPAI, a CONDISTA company, adds Arnie Magana (ex-Hearst) and Previn Naidu (ex-Taboola) to lead its guaranteed-KPI programmatic platform. With 20% of ad budgets wasted (Statista), KPAI’s AI-driven service offers Performance-backed contracts, Hands-on campaign execution, and App UA specialization. Backed by 25+ years of media expertise.
Miami, FL, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- KPAI, a premier managed-service provider specializing in programmatic advertising, today announced the expansion of its sales leadership team with the strategic additions of industry veterans Arnie Magana and Previn Naidu. These hires reinforce KPAI's ongoing commitment to delivering transparency, measurable performance, and guaranteed outcomes for digital advertisers.
Arnie Magana joins KPAI with extensive leadership experience from prominent digital marketing firms, including AdQuire, Brkthru, and Hearst Media. Magana is renowned for scaling impactful marketing partnerships and establishing transparent, data-driven relationships that drive client success.
Previn Naidu comes to KPAI following successful roles at Health Union, Choozle, and Taboola, where he consistently surpassed clients' KPI goals through innovative strategic planning and advanced programmatic optimization.
"Today's digital advertisers are demanding greater accountability, clarity, and measurable returns," said Ivan Barguieras, CEO of KPAI. "Arnie and Previn exemplify KPAI's client-first approach. Their expertise and industry insights will be pivotal in helping our clients maximize ROI and significantly reduce wasted ad spend."
KPAI was founded in 2024 in response to the industry's critical need for more accountable, transparent, and efficient programmatic solutions. With U.S. programmatic ad spend anticipated to approach $180 billion by 2025 (eMarketer) and nearly 20% of digital ad dollars lost annually to inefficiencies and fraud (Statista), KPAI's innovative managed-service model provides a timely solution by addressing these key market challenges:
Guaranteed Performance – KPAI contracts directly tie to measurable KPIs, providing certainty in outcomes and ROI.
Hands-On Campaign Management – Dedicated expert teams deliver comprehensive, end-to-end campaign execution.
AI-Driven Optimization – Cutting-edge technology continuously enhances targeting and efficiency.
Scalable App User Acquisition – Guaranteed CPA strategies for reliable mobile growth.
Since its inception, KPAI has helped clients outperform industry benchmarks across key performance indicators. Supported by CONDISTA (www.condista.com), its parent company and media distribution powerhouse with 25 years of experience, KPAI delivers impactful results for brands and app developers.
Learn more: www.kpaimedia.com
Media Contact:
Jennifer McBride
Jen@Condista.com
Sales Contacts:
Arnie Magana | Arnie@kpaimedia.com
Previn Naidu | Previn@kpaimedia.com
Com Ops Contact:
Jaime Verd | Jaime@kpaimedia.com
Learn more: www.kpaimedia.com
